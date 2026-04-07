Top 10 Observations from 2025 Home Equity Finance Study

56-page study covers all aspects of home-equity finance industry including originations, securitizations and credit risk

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HELN News, the leading source for breaking news and statistics exclusively about home-equity finance, has published its 2025 Home Equity Finance Study, a 56-page report on all aspects of the industry including originations, capital markets and credit risk, alongside executive moves, interest rates and loan performance. Each entry in the report is linked to a full story with more details.

In addition to statistics compiled from multiple sources, the report highlights key developments across major industry players. Following are the top 10 observations for 2025:

Chase returned to home-equity lending Rocket acquired Mr. Cooper, creating a closed-end second powerhouse Figure completed its IPO Discover closed down its home-equity lending unit As capital poured into the HEI market, executive recruitment soared States are stepping in to fill the CFPB void on HEI regulation Total HELOC limits and outstanding home-equity assets each topped $1 trillion Bank of America, Rocket and Figure continued to dominate lending Home-equity securitizations surged HELOC rates declined 80 BPS

Download the study for free:

https://www.hel.news/second-mortgage-study/home-equity-finance-study-2025/

Read executive summary:

https://www.hel.news/articles/mbs/study-executive-summary-040626/

About HELN News

HELN News is the leading source for news, insights and statistics about the home-equity finance industry. From home-equity lending products to equity-sharing products, HELN provides timely, relevant coverage for lenders, servicers, investors and other industry stakeholders. Founded in 2022 by veteran news publisher Sam Garcia, HELN delivers trusted, in-depth reporting to help stakeholders stay informed and ahead of market trends. Learn more at www.HEL.News.

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SOURCE Home Equity Lending News