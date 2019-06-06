Top 20 Cosmetics Packaging Companies 2019

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albea SA, AptarGroup, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Other Companies



The top 20 cosmetics packaging companies accounted for for $11,091m, or 32.6% of the total cosmetics packaging market (2017). Albea SA, a France based packaging company, accounted for the highest market share in the cosmetics packaging market.



Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the cosmetics packaging market:

• Albea SA

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• WestRock Co.

• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

• Bemis Co., Inc.

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• Ball Corp.

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Ardagh Group SA

• Owens-Illinois, Inc.

• RPC Group Plc

• DS Smith Plc

• Silgan Holdings, Inc.

• Greif, Inc.

• Sonoco Products Co.

• Amcor Ltd.

• Avery Dennison Corp.

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Tetra Pak International Sa

• Other players



This report discuses key developments, financial information, financial outlook, primary market competitors, products/services, organisational structure, business sectors, SWOT analysis.

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the cosmetics packaging market: SWOT Analysis andMarket Trends



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• Who are the leading players, where are they positioned in the market and what are their prospects?

• How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining cosmetics packaging market dynamics?

• What are the market shares for each leading company in the cosmetics packaging market?

• What will be the main drivers of the overall market?

• How will the leading companies adapt their strategies to accommodate changes in market conditions?



