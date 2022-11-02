Top Causes of Motorcycle Accidents in Kansas

It is important to understand your legal rights if you or a loved one is injured in a motorcycle accident says The Palmer Law Group

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dangers to Motorcyclists are Numerous

Thousands of motorcyclists in the United States are killed or injured each year. Among the numerous challenges motorcyclists face each time they ride, many risks are beyond the rider's control. This includes environmental factors, such as weather conditions and animals in the roadway. Another factor is careless driving by other motorists, including cell phone use, driving under the influence, speeding, failure to observe traffic laws and general driver distraction.

With so many drivers on the road, aggressive and distracted driving has become a common occurrence. The reality of a collision is something motorcycle riders have to deal with every time they ride. Crashes involving motorcycles are more likely to result in death than those involving other vehicles, and motorcyclists are often not at fault.

Most Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents in Kansas

In 2020, there were 856 crashes involving motorcycles in Kansas, with 64 of those resulting in death and 775 resulting in injury. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the top three causes of crashes in 2020 were driver distraction and inattention, animals — both domestic and wild — in the roadway, and violations of the right of way. Together, those contributing circumstances occurred in over 40% of all crashes.

Motorcycle accident lawyer Dustin Van Dyk explains, "While no one anticipates being involved in an accident, motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to the mistakes of other drivers. If you are injured or someone you love is killed due to the carelessness of another driver, it is important to understand your rights."

Some Examples of Monetary Damages

The damages often incurred as a result of a motorcycle accident that results in death or injury include:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Burial and funeral expenses

Emotional pain

Punitive damages in cases involving recklessness or gross negligence.

About The Palmer Law Group

The experienced attorneys at The Palmer Law Group in Topeka, Kansas, have the expertise needed to handle cases for victims of motorcycle accidents. They take the time to investigate each crash and are strong advocates for client rights. The legal professionals and staff are focused on ensuring each client is fairly compensated for their loss

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Palmer Law Group