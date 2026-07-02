Top National Health Plan Extends Agreement for Mental Health and Expands Dario Partnership into Cardiometabolic Care, Demonstrating Successful Multi-Condition Growth Strategy

Third health plan customer to expand beyond initial deployment, reinforcing Dario's land-and-expand strategy and creating significant opportunity to grow revenue within existing customer base

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in AI-powered digital health solutions, today announced that one of the 5 largest health insurers in the U.S. has extended its initial agreement and expanded its relationship with Dario by adding the Company's hypertension solution, following success with Dario's behavioral health offering. The health plan's roll out of Dario's cardiometabolic care significantly increases the addressable population and has the potential to approximately triple Dario's revenue opportunity under this customer relationship. Revenue contribution from the expanded program is expected in 2026, with higher impact in 2027 onward.

The expansion further validates Dario's differentiated multi-condition strategy, delivering integrated care across the full clinical continuum – from prevention and rising-risk populations to members with complex chronic conditions. This whole-person approach helps health plans improve outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. The expansion marks the third health plan customer to broaden its deployment beyond an initial condition, reinforcing Dario's ability to deepen payer relationships and expand revenue within its existing customer base.

Under the expanded agreement, eligible members will now also have access to Dario's AI-powered hypertension solution across the full blood pressure continuum, from pre-hypertension through Stage 2 hypertension, allowing for earlier intervention.

"This expansion reflects the commercial strategy we've been executing for several years," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "We establish strong partnerships by delivering measurable engagement, clinical outcomes and member satisfaction, then expand those relationships across additional chronic conditions. This is now the third health plan to broaden its relationship with Dario beyond an initial deployment, further validating our multi-condition platform and our ability to grow alongside our customers."

Raphael continued, "With 12 health plan customers, including 3 national carriers, 6 chronic condition solutions, and our new capabilities through Beluga's care delivery infrastructure, Dario is increasingly able to offer health plans a comprehensive, multi-condition platform that extends beyond digital engagement into provider-led clinical care."

Dario's integrated platform enables health plans to deploy multiple evidence-based chronic condition programs through a unified technology platform and member experience. As payers increasingly seek comprehensive solutions that improve engagement while addressing multiple high-cost chronic conditions, Dario is well positioned to expand its footprint across existing enterprise customers including health plans and self-insured employers.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it is discussing the expected revenue contribution from the expanded program, including the anticipated timing of such revenue contribution; the potential for the expanded relationship to increase the Company's revenue opportunity; the expected benefits of the expanded relationship and the Company's multi-condition platform; the Company's ability to expand relationships with existing customers and grow its customer base; the expected benefits of the Beluga care delivery infrastructure; and the Company's future growth strategy and market opportunities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.