Top Spring Activity for Families & Adventure Seekers

Go Ape, the nation's largest and most experienced zipline and adventure park provider, offers a way to get outside and do something different together for family outings and group get-togethers while helping keep your local parks thriving.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask kids what they want to do now that winter is over and the answer is rarely "stay inside." This spring, Go Ape Zipline Adventures is giving families a reason to get outdoors with a forest-based aerial course built around shared challenge, encouragement, and growing confidence.

Go Ape's courses are set in the trees and designed for real-life groups. Some people come to test their comfort zone; others come because it is simply more fun to talk side-by-side, mid-climb, than it is around a table.

For families, it is an easy reset button. Phones stay zipped away, hands stay busy, and the conversation tends to happen naturally.

For friend groups and visiting relatives, it is a solid "we should do something together" option that does not depend on perfect weather or a packed schedule. Dress for the day, show up, and let the forest do the rest. You set the pace, so confident climbers and cautious first timers can enjoy their choice of challenge or easy-going treetop nature walk.

Adventure that Supports the Forests It Lives In

Go Ape's courses are built directly within public forests and parklands, making stewardship a practical part of day-to-day operations. As land management agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service navigate staffing changes and restructuring nationwide, organizations like Go Ape play an increasingly visible role in supporting the places people recreate.

Forest stewardship is foundational to how Go Ape aerial adventure parks are designed and operated. Courses use low‑impact installation techniques that minimize disturbance to trees and forest floors; platforms and cables are carefully placed with protective barriers that help maintain canopy health and allow trees to continue growing naturally; and staff participate in stewardship activities within their park and with partnered environmental organizations. The goal is for adventure to exist within the forest, not at its expense.

Every Go Ape location operates through partnerships with public parks and nature preserves. Through a revenue‑sharing model, a portion of ticket sales go directly back to parks to support trail maintenance, habitat restoration, visitor education, and long‑term planning. When visitors spend a day climbing and ziplining, they are also helping to reinvest in the health and care of the parks themselves.

Stress-Free Group and Event Planning

For birthday parties, scout groups, bachelor and bachelorette parties, youth groups and your office's teambuilding day, Go Ape is a great fit. You pick a date, book ahead, and your group gets a ready-made activity that keeps everyone engaged and moving without needing a complicated itinerary.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, especially for weekends and school break days. To choose a time and plan your visit, book online at goape.com or call 1-800-971-8271. For location details, hours, and age guidance, visit their locations page.

About Go Ape Zipline Adventures

Go Ape Zipline Adventures builds outdoor aerial courses in forest settings, offering ziplines and treetop obstacles that encourage people to get outside and take on a fun challenge together. Their mission is to bring people closer: to each other, to nature, and to their own limitless potential. Go Ape is America's largest & most experienced zipline & aerial adventure park provider, built in the forest and trusted nationwide. For families looking for a fresh weekend plan and groups celebrating something big, Go Ape provides a way to spend time outdoors and stay active.

Media Contact: Chrissy Very, [email protected]

SOURCE Go Ape USA