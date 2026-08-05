Torch Beverages Named Official THC Beverage of Major League Pickleball

Multi-year partnership names Torch Beverages, a hemp-derived THC beverage brand, the Official THC Beverage of Major League Pickleball

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Beverages LLC and Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) today announced a multi-year partnership naming Torch the Official THC Beverage of Major League Pickleball through 2027.

The partnership brings together one of America's fastest-growing professional sports leagues with one of the breakout brands in hemp-derived THC beverages, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the continued evolution of the adult beverage category.

Torch Beverages partners with Major League Pickleball to bring the fast-growing THC beverage category to fans. Post this Torch Beverages THC Seltzer courtside in Black Cherry Lite (5mg THC) and Strawberry Lemonade (10mg THC). Torch is the official THC beverage of Major League Pickleball for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

As Official THC Beverage of MLP, Torch Beverages will activate across select league events where permitted by applicable laws and venue policies through fan experiences, hospitality, digital media, broadcast integrations, consumer promotions, retail programs, and other approved marketing initiatives throughout the partnership.



For Major League Pickleball, the partnership reflects the league's continued commitment to partnering with innovative brands across a variety of product categories.

As consumers increasingly explore alternatives to traditional alcohol, hemp-derived THC beverages have emerged as a growing part of the adult beverage landscape, giving adults more choices for how they gather, celebrate, and unwind where legally available.

"Even five years ago, it would've been hard to imagine a professional sports league announcing an Official THC Beverage," said Ryan Bouton, Chief Marketing Officer for Torch Beverages. "Today, it reflects something much bigger than Torch or pickleball. Adults are looking for more choices than they've had before, and hemp-derived THC beverages have become part of that conversation. We're proud to partner with Major League Pickleball at a time when consumers are redefining what the adult beverage category can look like."

"Nobody picks up pickleball because they want to be left alone," added John Giarrante, Senior VP of Business Development for Torch Beverages. "People play because it's social. They stay after the match. They laugh. They hang out. Those are exactly the kinds of moments Torch was built for. This partnership isn't about changing pickleball. It's about showing up naturally where connection is already happening."

All Torch activations and promotions associated with the partnership will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, venue policies, event requirements, and league approvals.

About Torch Beverages

Founded in Miami, Florida, Torch Beverages LLC is the nation's leading producer of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC drinks. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and compliance, Torch continues to pioneer the future of social alternatives — providing adults with high-quality, federally compliant THC beverages crafted for enjoyment, relaxation, and connection.

For more information, visit www.torchdrinks.com.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 20 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for more information.

Ryan Bouton, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Torch Beverages LLC