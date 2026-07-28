Torrey Pines Medicine Secures Angel Round to Advance Next-Generation Ultra-Long-Acting Peptide Therapeutics

Led by Lotus Lake Capital, the financing will accelerate the development of TPM004, a differentiated ultra-long-acting amylin/calcitonin receptor dual agonist, and advance the company's proprietary PepTetris™ peptide discovery platform for obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic diseases

Developing a differentiated portfolio of ultra-long-acting peptide therapeutics targeting metabolic diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related disorders, with the potential to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing convenience

Advancing TPM004, a next-generation ultra-long-acting amylin/calcitonin receptor dual agonist, toward IND submission and first-in-human clinical development

Expanding the proprietary PepTetris™ peptide discovery platform, leveraging advanced peptide engineering and artificial intelligence approaches to enable the discovery of once-monthly and potentially longer-duration peptide therapeutics

The angel financing was led by Lotus Lake Capital, with participation from Stars Capital, Tainuo Capital, Blue Ocean Capital, and renowned entrepreneur Mr. Yousheng Shen, providing strategic support to advance clinical development and platform innovation

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrey Pines Medicine (Shenzhen) Ltd., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation ultra-long-acting peptide therapeutics for metabolic diseases, today announced the successful completion of an angel financing round raising tens of millions of RMB.

The round was led by Lotus Lake Ventures, with participation from Stars Capital, Tainuo Capital, Blue Ocean Capital, and renowned entrepreneur Mr. Yousheng Shen. The proceeds will primarily support corporate development, focus on accelerating IND filing and Phase I clinical trials for core pipeline asset TPM004, and further refine the proprietary PepTetris™ ultra-long-acting peptide technology platform to continuously empower early-stage R&D pipelines.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and support from our investors. R&D in metabolic diseases is entering a new era. Significant unmet clinical needs remain regarding patient compliance, enhanced efficacy, and better overall therapeutic experience. At Torrey Pines Medicine, we will continue leveraging our proprietary platform to engineer globally competitive, ultra-long-acting peptide therapeutics that provide convenient and highly effective long-term management solutions for patients." said Dr. Qingsong Zhu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Torrey Pines Medicine.

Representing the lead investor in this financing, Kai Guo, partner at Lotus Lake Ventures, said, "We have long tracked global trends in metabolic innovation and firmly believe that ultra-long-acting technology represents a critical frontier for next-generation metabolic therapies. Torrey Pines Medicine combines a highly experienced international leadership team with proprietary platform technologies and a differentiated pipeline addressing significant unmet medical needs. We look forward to supporting the company as it advances its lead programs into the clinic and establishes itself as a globally recognized biotechnology company."

According to Dr. Weijun Shen, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Torrey Pines Medicine, the development of truly next-generation peptide therapeutics requires more than simply extending drug half-life. "Developing ultra-long-acting peptide medicines requires a holistic optimization of molecular design, receptor pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, manufacturability, and clinical translatability. Our objective is not simply to prolong circulation time, but to engineer molecules that deliver the optimal balance of efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, and developability."

Dr. Nieng Yan, President of the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation (SMART) and Director of Shenzhen Bay Laboratory (SZBL), congratulated the company on completing its angel financing. "We extend our warmest congratulations to Torrey Pines Medicine on the successful completion of its angel financing. As a flagship venture incubated by Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, Torrey Pines Medicine encapsulates the deep integration of foundational research, technological innovation, and industrial translation. We look forward to seeing them leverage their international team and platform advantages to accelerate the translation of original scientific breakthroughs into clinical applications."

About Torrey Pines Medicine

Torrey Pines Medicine is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company incubated by Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, dedicated to developing next-generation ultra-long-acting peptide therapeutics for obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and other chronic metabolic diseases. To address key clinical unmet needs associated with current mainstream weight-loss treatments—including gastrointestinal adverse events, muscle mass loss, poor long-term adherence, and weight regain post-discontinuation—Torrey Pines Medicine is building an end-to-end R&D engine focused on ultra-long-acting peptide novel drugs.

The company's proprietary PepTetris™ platform integrates AI-guided design, innovative molecular engineering, half-life extension, and multi-target synergy. By significantly extending in vivo exposure while maintaining pharmacological potency and minimizing adverse reactions, PepTetris™ enables the efficient development of monthly or longer dosing regimen peptides. Lead asset TPM004 is a next-generation ultra-long-acting amylin/calcitonin dual receptor agonist (DACRA) targeted for key clinical readout data in 2027. Preclinical studies demonstrate TPM004 supports potential monthly subcutaneous administration, exhibits superior weight-loss efficacy, delays weight rebound post-treatment, and possesses high solubility and stability at physiological pH, enabling co-formulation development with various GLP-1 therapeutics.

Torrey Pines Medicine boasts a core leadership team with over 20 years of experience in innovative peptide drug development and commercialization. Team members bring extensive domain expertise from leading global and domestic research institutions and pharmaceutical enterprises, including Insilico Medicine, Novartis GNF, Scripps Research – Calibr, Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, Peking University, and HEC Pharma. The team's comprehensive capabilities span the entire drug discovery and development lifecycle, including target discovery, AI-assisted drug design, drug screening (pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, CMC development), preclinical evaluation, IND regulatory filings, and clinical trial execution, enabling seamless execution from bench to bedside.

About Lotus Lake Ventures

Lotus Lake Ventures is a venture capital fund management institution equity-held by Beijing Tsinghua Industrial R&D Institute. Reorganized in 2013 during the construction of Tsinghua University's tech transfer framework, Lotus Lake Ventures is one of China's pioneer institutional investors systematically backing university tech transfer and hard-tech innovation. Focusing on hard technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, Lotus Lake Ventures targets early and growth-stage enterprises featuring high barriers to entry and original innovation capabilities, having backed over 100 portfolio companies.

Contact us:

Torrey Pines Medicine

Rm 813A, Building 1B,

669 Beizhen Rd,

Shenzhen, China

Email: IR (at) tpmeds.com; BD (at) tpmeds.com

SOURCE Torrey Pines Medicine