Total Shade Solar Announces Commercial Launch Initiative for Power-Producing Window Shades

Solar window-treatment system designed to add supplemental on-site generation for buildings facing rising data center electricity demand

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Shade Solar, an innovation initiative of Total Shade Inc., is advancing toward the commercial release of a solar power-producing window shade system designed to turn window treatments into active energy assets for commercial buildings.

As AI infrastructure and data centers increase pressure on the electric grid, Total Shade Solar is positioning its technology as a way to capture underused vertical surface area. The system uses solar-generating shade material to help buildings produce supplemental electricity from window areas that have traditionally served only shading, glare control, and heat management functions.

For a standard 43 x 80-inch window, the company expects output in the range of 450 to 500 watts per hour, creating a new opportunity for commercial properties with large expanses of glass to participate in distributed energy generation.

"Data centers are intensifying the need for every viable form of distributed power generation," said Dave of Total Shade Inc. "If a building has large expanses of glass, those surfaces should have the potential to do more than manage glare and heat. They should have the potential to produce electricity."

The system is not intended to replace utility service or primary data center power architecture. Instead, it is designed to support a layered energy strategy that may include on-site generation, storage, energy efficiency, and building controls.

Total Shade Solar expects interest from commercial developers, engineers, smart building designers, data center-adjacent properties, and urban facilities seeking new ways to add supplemental on-site power.

Additional details on product availability, pilot deployments, and commercial rollout timing are expected to be announced as the launch progresses.

Total Shade Solar allows our customers in vertical structures and data centers to produce power from every outward-facing window within their structures. Not only do our shades contain patented technology to increase window efficiency, but now offer the ability to produce grid power directly from your outward-facing windows.

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SOURCE Total Shade Solar