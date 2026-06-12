TotalTek Hosts Annual Golf Charity Event to Benefit Operation Veteran Success

June 22 Event at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Raises Funds for Emergency Veteran Housing Assistance

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalTek, a minority-owned enterprise technology and engineering firm, will host its 2026 Annual Golf Charity Event on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. All proceeds benefit Operation Veteran Success (OVS), a volunteer-run nonprofit providing emergency financial assistance to veterans and their families facing housing crises.

The event features 18 holes of golf, on-course contests and games, a silent auction, raffle prizes, food and beverages throughout the day, and a live concert performance by Chris Hill to close out the evening. Golfers, sponsors, and supporters at all levels are invited to participate.

"At TotalTek, giving back to those who served is not just a value — it's a responsibility. Operation Veteran Success does extraordinary work keeping veterans and their families housed during moments of crisis, and we're proud to put our full support behind that mission," said Brock Bauer, President of TotalTek.

About Operation Veteran Success

Operation Veteran Success provides emergency, short-term grants to veterans and their families at risk of eviction, homelessness, or forced relocation. Grants cover urgent needs including overdue rent, utility bills, moving expenses, hotel stays between leases, storage fees, and critical home repairs. Because OVS is entirely volunteer-run and board members personally cover all administrative costs, virtually 100% of every donated dollar goes directly to veterans in need.

Since January 2024, OVS has helped more than one hundred veteran families across ten states, with Wisconsin added this week. To learn more, visit opvetsuccess.org.

Event Details

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Venue: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Format: 18-hole golf outing, on-course contests, silent auction, raffle, food & beverages, live concert (Chris Hill)

Register / Sponsor / Donate by June 15: campaigns.totaltek.com/2026golf_osv

TotalTek President Brock Bauer recently appeared on TMJ4's Morning Blend alongside Operation Veteran Success board members to discuss the event and OVS's impact on veterans across the region. The segment is available at tmj4.com.

About TotalTek

TotalTek is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) providing integrated technology and engineering solutions across SAP consulting, Application Managed Services (AMS), PMO solutions, AI offerings and Maritime Engineering, Design and Consulting. Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, TotalTek serves clients across 38 states in multiple industries with a commitment to innovation, service excellence, and community impact. Learn more at totaltek.com.

Media Contact

Heather Sullivan

Director of Marketing, TotalTek

totaltek.com

[email protected]

SOURCE TotalTek, Inc.