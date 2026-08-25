Tower Cancer Research Foundation Announces 2026 Spirit of Hope Luncheon Honoring Jaye Eigler, Dana Levine and Mindy Weiss

Annual event celebrates those advancing cancer research and compassionate patient support across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Cancer Research Foundation today announced the return of its annual Spirit of Hope Luncheon, an afternoon dedicated to celebrating influential women across Los Angeles in support of Tower's dual mission to fund high-risk, high-reward research while supporting patients and families navigating cancer through its flagship patient care program, Magnolia House. This year's event, which takes place on October 12, 2026, at The Beverly Hills Hotel, honors Jaye Eigler, Dana Levine, and Mindy Weiss, three sisters who have collectively raised awareness for individuals and families affected by BRCA gene mutations, accelerating progress in the prevention and treatment of hereditary breast and ovarian cancers.

Hosted by Tower's Magnolia Council, the annual luncheon brings together hundreds of influential women who are leading philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters to raise critical funds for early-stage cancer research and programs supporting patients and families. Since 2009, the event has raised more than $6 million in support of Tower's mission.

"The Spirit of Hope Luncheon celebrates those who make our work possible, helping us provide patients and families with the resources, community, and care they need throughout their cancer journey while investing in the bold scientific ideas that lead to tomorrow's breakthroughs," says Matt Zarcufsky, Executive Director and Chief Philanthropy Officer at Tower. "As we recognize Jaye, Dana, and Mindy for inspiring more families to think about early detection and testing while empowering others through their advocacy, we also celebrate the Magnolia Council and every guest and donor whose generosity makes it possible for Tower to invest in the bold, early-stage research and patient support programs that are defining the future of how we approach cancer in this country."

For over three decades, in addition to advocacy and cancer prevention awareness, each sister has built an impressive career. Jaye Eigler founded several successful fashion businesses, including the renowned Los Angeles boutique Intuition; Dana Levine is the founder of The Clothing Therapist, a personal styling business that has empowered women for more than two decades; and Mindy Weiss is an internationally acclaimed event planner, bestselling author, and designer whose work has shaped some of the world's most celebrated events. Together, the sisters have used their success and influence to raise awareness of hereditary breast and ovarian cancers while inspiring more families to pursue genetic testing.

Guests of the event will enjoy a curated luxury boutique featuring Veronica Beard alongside an exclusive collection of fashion, jewelry, beauty, accessories, and lifestyle brands, with profits benefiting Tower's mission. All proceeds raised will help fund promising early-stage cancer research while expanding Magnolia House's free wellness, education, nutrition, fitness, and support programs for patients, survivors, and caregivers throughout Southern California.

For more information, visit: https://www.towercancer.org/events/spirit-of-hope-luncheon.

About Tower Research

Tower Cancer Research Foundation (TCRF) funds early-stage cancer research that conventional systems overlook, backing the scientists and ideas most likely to drive the next generation of breakthroughs. To date, TCRF has invested over $12.1 million in cancer research, contributing directly to 15 FDA approvals. Through Magnolia House, TCRF's flagship patient support division, the organization stands alongside patients in real time, providing free wellness and community services throughout their journey. Funding the future and supporting the present aren't competing priorities at TCRF – they're the same mission. For more information, visit: www.towercancer.org.

SOURCE Tower Cancer Research Foundation