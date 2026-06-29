TOYO Co., Ltd. Joins Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar manufacturing company, today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2026 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution, effective at the US market close on June 26, 2026.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes marks an important milestone in TOYO's development as a publicly listed company," said Mr. Takahiko Onozuka Chief Executive Officer of TOYO. "As we execute on our phased U.S. solar manufacturing strategy — including our Houston module facility, targeted to reach 2GW of annual capacity in 2026, and our planned 1.5 GW HJT solar cell facility underway— we believe this expanded institutional profile will support our ability to access capital markets and build long-term shareholder value. We thank our investors for their continued confidence in TOYO's mission."

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar manufacturing company that is committed to becoming a vertically integrated solar manufacturer in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells and modules at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations regarding inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index and Russell Microcap®, impacts thereof, and timing of any of the foregoing, the build-out of TOYO's U.S. manufacturing platform, including a potential domestic cell plant, and the Company's broader U.S. supply chain strategy. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd.