TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING NORTH AMERICA EMBARKS ON NEXT-GENERATION FORKLIFT MANUFACTURING

Toyota Material Handling North America held a ribbon cutting for its new factory in Columbus,

Indiana that will produce Toyota and Raymond brands' electric products

COLUMBUS, Ind., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), the industry leader in forklift sales, officially opened a new manufacturing facility at the company's Columbus, Indiana, campus on Aug. 5, 2026. The factory is dedicated to producing electric forklifts for both the Toyota and Raymond brands.

Left to Right: TMHNA Chief Supply Officer Tony Miller, Governor Mike Braun, Mayor Mary Ferdon, TMHNA President & CEO Brett Wood, TICO President Koichi Ito, Rep. Erin Houchin; Photography Credit: Ryan Furr Creative

The facility measures 295,000 square feet, bringing TMHNA's total Columbus footprint to 1.9 million square feet. While the Columbus campus currently has more than 2,100 employees, the new factory brings an additional 140 jobs. At $100 million, the new factory is the largest investment the company has made to increase its overall manufacturing footprint. With this strategic move, TMHNA is positioned to meet the forecasted market demand for electric forklifts as the market grows over the next five years and beyond.

"In 2023, 66% of all lift trucks sold in North America were electric powered, and currently the market is approximately 70% electric. The electric forklift demand is likely to reach 80% before 2035, and our new factory is poised to address this electrification trend," said TMHNA President & CEO Brett Wood. "The factory is symbolic of our continued ambition to lead the material handling industry with forward-thinking strategic initiatives. It has been rewarding to see the collaboration over the last two years of the Toyota team, suppliers and city and state representatives to make our Columbus campus the epicenter of electric forklift innovation for years to come."

TMHNA was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) leadership, customers, dealers, suppliers, as well as federal, state, and city officials. TICO President Koichi Ito stated that the 100-year-old innovative spirit of the broader Toyota Industries Group was clearly evident in the new Toyota factory on the Columbus campus. Governor Mike Braun praised TMHNA's efforts in making Indiana a leader in advanced manufacturing. Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon issued a proclamation, acknowledging the long-standing positive impact TMHNA has had on the city. Rep. Erin Houchin seconded TMHNA's impactful role in the community. Most ceremonial remarks commented on the company's success with its future-forward strategy, as exemplified by the fact that it manufactures more than 1 in every 3 forklifts sold in North America.

Collaboration between Toyota Material Handling North America subsidiaries, The Raymond Corporation and Toyota Material Handling, Inc. has taken the forefront at this new facility. The factory's initial product, the electric Class 1 Stand-Up Counterbalanced Forklift, has an updated design and was produced at the TMHNA factory in Greene, NY until recently. The shift in production location allows the Greene factory to focus on increasingly important products such as reach trucks, order pickers, and automation, while the new factory in Columbus provides increased capacity for counterbalance forklift production.

"This facility is the result of thinking beyond today. Years ago, we made the decision to invest in our future," said TMHNA Chief Supply Officer Tony Miller. "Today, that investment is strengthening our manufacturing network, expanding our capacity, and positioning us to better serve our customers for years to come. It's also an investment in our associates, this community, and the future of manufacturing in North America."

The factory features a blend of automation and human craftsmanship that positions the facility to adapt as customers' needs evolve, including quickly expanding assembly lines as needed. Sustainability is also woven throughout the facility, from the zero-VOC (volatile organic compound) powder coat process to a building designed for future rooftop solar installation.

Above all, the new factory demonstrates a continued commitment to safety. Associates go to work in a climate-controlled facility with ergonomic assembly processes, flexible manufacturing lines, noticeably reduced noise levels, and connected flow through Toyota's manufacturing execution system. Facility staff will utilize real-time insights to monitor operational performance, quality, and productivity.

Construction on the factory began in June 2024 and production started in July 2026.

About Toyota Material Handling North America

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), the industry leader in forklift sales, goes to market with two main brands: Raymond and Toyota Material Handling. One in three forklifts sold in North America is either a Toyota or Raymond product. With nearly 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, TMHNA is composed of four primary forklift manufacturing locations: Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; Muscatine, Iowa; and East Chicago, Indiana, that produce more than 1,900 forklifts per week. With an annual revenue of more than $7 billion, TMHNA has more than 16,000 associates and more than 300 dealership locations, and solutions and support centers to keep Toyota and Raymond customers operating productively throughout North America.

SOURCE Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA)