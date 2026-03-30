Trab Health Launches Luminara, A Holistic Women's Wellness Supplement For The Demands Of Daily Life

The new plant-based supplement is formulated with Clavo Huasca and targets the impact of modern life and aging on stamina and overall well-being.

COVINA, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trab Health today announces the launch of Luminara, a thoughtfully formulated, plant-based supplement designed to support women's overall well-being.

Luminara by Trab Health

Luminara is designed to help women navigate the effects of stress, hormonal changes and aging by encouraging balance from within. The supplement features a 100% herbal formulation, led by Clavo Huasca (Tynanthus panurensis), a vine native to the Amazon traditionally used to support vitality. It is complemented by a blend of botanicals, including Valerian, Passionflower, Jujube, Baikal Skullcap and Brahmi, ingredients historically used to promote circulation, healthy nervous system, sleep, relaxation, mood balance and overall vitality.

"For many women, the demands of modern life can affect energy, mood, sleep and overall vitality," said Bart Jarvis, founder and CEO of Trab Health. "Luminara was created to support the body as an interconnected system, recognizing that a woman's well-being is shaped by factors including stress, cardiovascular health, nervous system balance and broader physiological function. Rather than masking symptoms, we focus on supporting the body's natural foundations for long-term wellness."

Luminara offers a holistic approach to women's wellness, supporting stress management, healthy circulation, mood balance, vitality, inflammation reduction and restful sleep.

Manufactured in the U.S. in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, Luminara was developed by an integrative medicine practitioner and reflects Trab Health's commitment to quality, transparency and intentional wellness. Trab Health provides extensive research supporting its formulation.

Luminara is now available through Trab Health. For more information, visit trabhealth.com.

About Trab Health:

Trab Health is a premium supplement brand dedicated to supporting women's vitality through a holistic, whole-body approach. The brand formulates thoughtfully crafted, plant-based solutions designed for modern women's lifestyles. With an emphasis on quality, research-backed ingredients and intentional wellness, Trab Health empowers women to feel balanced, confident and in tune with their bodies. Follow Trab Health on Instagram @trabhealth.

SOURCE Trab Health