Traba Launches Neo - AI That Decides, Acts And Runs Your Operation With You

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traba today launched Neo, which brings decision intelligence to the supply chain. The systems that run an industrial operation (WMS, TMS, ERP, HRIS, carrier feeds) are siloed, manual to operate, and slow to surface real business insight. Neo works across all of them: it connects them, automates the manual work, and proactively turns their data into the decisions and actions that protect margin and get ahead of risk. Neo is built for the operators who keep the supply chain moving, from third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to warehousing, manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution operators.

Neo is the next chapter in Traba's mission to help the global supply chain operate at peak efficiency. Traba has spent years inside thousands of light-industrial facilities, first solving labor, building deep relationships and a ground-level fluency in how operations actually run, down to the data most software never sees. Neo turns that understanding into decision intelligence, fusing tribal knowledge with real-time data, so operators can execute quickly and confidently.

"The gap was never missing data," said Akshay Buddiga, Co-Founder & CTO of Traba. "It was that no system could act across all of it. So for years, operators ran on gut instinct. Neo changes that. Grounded in years of real data from the floor, it decides the next move, takes it, and gets sharper every time."

Neo sits on top of an operator's existing stack – no rip and replace or disruption to the floor. Today it monitors labor forecasting for shift optimization; automates back-office grind like post-shipment exceptions, carrier claims, and bulk shipping; surfaces customer-level profitability so operators can protect margin in real time; and flags risks like demand spikes and slipping SLAs before they become an issue.

ShipSmarter, a 3PL founded by Cody Branham, is one of Neo's earliest design partners. Within their first 30 days on Neo, the leadership team reclaimed 8 hours each per week, saved 20% in administrative labor costs per order, and gained customer-level margin visibility they'd never had before. "I asked ChatGPT each day for the last week to provide me correct addresses for orders with address holds," said Branham. "Today I asked Neo, and the orders are already ready to ship. It's smarter than ChatGPT."

Over time, Neo will extend across the supply chain, from asset optimization to network-wide profitability. "The mission was always bigger than any one product," added Traba's Founder & CEO, Mike Shebat. "It's about bringing the digital and physical sides of an operation together at last, and giving operators the tool they've always deserved."

Neo is available now. Learn more at traba.work/neo.

ABOUT TRABA

Backed by Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures, Traba is on a mission to help the global supply chain operate at peak efficiency, delivering AI and labor solutions for industrial operations.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Devin Noonan ([email protected] / 732-977-4929) or Jake Bloom ([email protected] / 917-886-5331)

SOURCE Traba