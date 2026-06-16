Trackman® Introduces New HP Plus Tracks for Fendt 900 and 1100 Vario MT Series Tractors

Key facts

Trackman is launching brand-new HP Plus tracks, engineered for the Fendt 900 and 1100 Vario MT series.

The new HP Plus track design enhances ride quality, durability, and overall field performance through optimized tread pitch, lug size, and MAXXTUFF™ reinforced construction.

Initial production of the HP Plus tracks for both Fendt series is scheduled for early July, 2026.

ST. MARYS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackman, a leading manufacturer of high-performance rubber tracks for commercial applications, is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of the new Trackman HP Plus tracks for the Fendt 900 and 1100 Vario MT (Multi-Track) series Tractors. Designed to deliver enhanced ride quality, durability, and field performance, the HP Plus track represents the next evolution in Trackman's proven track technology.

Fendt 1100 Vario MT Tractor with Trackman Tracks

"The HP Plus track was developed in direct response to what today's operators are asking for, improved ride quality without sacrificing durability or performance," said Dan Fullenkamp, Director of Business Strategy. "With this design, we've optimized tread pitch, lug size, and the internal construction to reduce machine stress and deliver a smoother, more consistent ride across a wide range of field conditions. It's a meaningful step forward for both operator comfort and long-term track performance."

New Fitment: Fendt 900 Vario MT Series

Trackman HP Plus tracks for the Fendt 900 Vario MT series will be available in 25-inch and 30-inch widths. Key features include:

7.6-inch pitch for improved ride quality

for improved ride quality 2.95-inch tread bars for optimal wear and traction

for optimal wear and traction 1.5-inch thick carcass with four layers of proprietary MAXXTUFF™ reinforcement

with four layers of proprietary MAXXTUFF™ reinforcement Enhanced guide lug design to reduce stress on drive wheels and idler wheels

These fully-molded tracks are engineered for long service life and consistent performance across varying field conditions.

Expanded Offering: Fendt 1100 Vario MT Series

Trackman is also introducing HP Plus tracks for the Fendt 1100 Vario MT series, available in 30-inch and 36-inch widths. These tracks feature:

7.9-inch pitch for improved ride quality in heavy tillage applications

for improved ride quality in heavy tillage applications 2.95-inch tread lugs for durability and traction

for durability and traction Advanced MAXXTUFF™ construction for strength and longevity

Proven Performance Options Continue

In addition to the new HP Plus offering, Trackman will continue to offer the Trackman HP Extreme track for the Fendt 1100 Vario MT series. With a 9-inch pitch and 2.75-inch tread bars, HP Extreme remains an ideal solution for maximum traction in demanding applications such as scraping.

Availability

Initial production of Trackman HP Plus tracks for both the Fendt 900 and 1100 Vario MT series is targeted for early July, 2026. For more information on the HP Plus track offering or to locate a dealer, visit www.trackmantracks.com.

About Trackman

Trackman is a trusted leader in American-made rubber tracks, serving farmers, OEMs, and equipment operators across the world. For more than 30 years, Trackman has delivered high-quality tracks, wheels, mounts, and rubber solutions engineered for durability, performance, and productivity in the field.

Built on a legacy of manufacturing excellence, Trackman continues to innovate to meet the needs of modern agriculture and construction. Trackman is part of the American Rheinmetall family of companies.

www.trackmantracks.com

Contacts

Danielle Callender

Director of U.S. Marketing and Communications

Tel.: +1 207 292 8895

[email protected]

Social Media

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SOURCE Trackman Tracks