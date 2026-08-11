Tractor Beverage Company Earns Fifth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000

For the fifth straight year, the organic beverage company marks growth rooted in better drinks, stronger food systems and a little "business as unusual"

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. Today, the farmer-founded, employee-owned company's USDA certified organic drinks are poured at restaurants, universities and cultural venues across the country. That reach expanded into retail in 2026 with the national debut of Haymaker, Tractor's award-winning line of organic apple cider vinegar sparkling tonics, at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tractor Beverage Company marks its fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. The 2026 milestone graphic highlights the organic beverage company's national retail debut with Haymaker at Sprouts Farmers Market, Clean Label Project certification across the Haymaker line, NEXTY and FABI honors, and Fast Company recognition for Tractor Beam.

"Five years on this list is a milestone. What matters more is what we've done with that growth: put more organic ingredients in more cups, supported more acres of organic farmland and helped more farmers prosper," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "We set out to build a beverage company that could grow without losing its roots. We're still proving that's possible."

Across those five years, Tractor has grown in ways that extend well beyond its place on a list:

Since first appearing on the Inc. 5000 in 2022, Tractor has grown from a foodservice disruptor into a broader organic beverage company without straying from the belief that growth should do more than sell more drinks. Along the way, Tractor established the Farmhand Foundation, launched the Organic Impact Tracker with HowGood, deepened its support of family farmers through Farm Aid and 1% for the Planet, brought its beverages into leading music venues through AEG Presents, and opened its first national retail chapter with Haymaker at Sprouts Farmers Market.

That growth is designed to create measurable impact. In 2025 alone, Tractor's organic sourcing supported 4,815 acres of organic land and helped avoid 44 tons of synthetic pesticides. In 2026, Haymaker earned Clean Label Project certification, a NEXTY Award and four FABI Awards, while Tractor Beam received a Fast Company World Changing Ideas honorable mention; recognition not only for what Tractor makes, but for the kind of future it is working to help build.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land, and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. With our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes. Tractor's ready-to-drink products are certified by the Clean Label Project, reinforcing the company's commitment to purity and accountability from farm to glass.

Media Contact

Chrystie Heimert | [email protected]

802.338.2556

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company