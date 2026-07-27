Tradable Launches Fund Secondaries Platform to Give Private Fund Investors On-Demand Liquidity

New offering gives general partners a structured way to create liquidity for limited partners with greater transparency on buyer selection, pricing and timing

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradable, a leading private asset marketplace, today announced the launch of its private fund secondaries offering, giving private fund managers a more structured way to provide liquidity to their investors.

Private fund investors can often wait years for their capital to be returned. Tradable's platform gives fund managers the software tools to provide rolling liquidity to their investors and receive offers from approved buyers through a structured, permissioned process. Buyers also receive access to curated fund interests and first-party data about the fund and its underlying investments.

Tradable's SaaS platform streamlines the process, giving users a competitive edge through a technology-enabled approach to liquidity. General partners (GPs) can integrate their funds and enable existing limited partners (LPs) to first seek liquidity from within the manager's existing investor base, reducing the need for expensive and time consuming diligence and consents. The offering then seamlessly integrates into Tradable's private asset marketplace. LPs can additionally access Tradable's network of fund secondaries buyers to run broader market processes.

"Investors increasingly want a clear path to liquidity, while fund managers want to minimize operational overhead in the process and protect their investor relationships," said Alex Cordover, CEO of Tradable. "Tradable gives managers the tools to offer structured liquidity inside their funds in a more organized and repeatable way."

The launch builds on Tradable's existing private asset marketplace, which has a network of more than 250 institutions and counterparties representing more than $1 trillion in assets under management.

To learn more about Tradable and its offerings for investors and fund managers, visit tradable.xyz.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

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SOURCE Tradable