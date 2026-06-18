TRADEWIND AVIATION LAUNCHES NEW DIRECT SCHEDULED SERVICE CONNECTING BOSTON PASSENGERS TO NANTUCKET AND MARTHA'S VINEYARD

OXFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Aviation launched new scheduled service flights today connecting Boston-area travelers directly with Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. The inaugural flights departed from Hanscom Field (BED) in Bedford, Massachusetts, and arrived in Nantucket (ACK) and Martha's Vineyard (MVY), expanding regional travel options throughout New England's peak summer season.

"For the past 25 years we've been connecting travelers throughout the Northeast region, eliminating many of the frustrations associated with traditional commercial air travel," noted David Zipkin, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Tradewind Aviation. "Today's inaugural flights represent a milestone for us, marking our continued growth and expansion to reach and serve more travelers seeking premium flights while strengthening connections between some of New England's most popular destinations."

What can travelers expect on the new Northeastern routes?

Tradewind's new scheduled service departs from a private terminal at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts. Guests can check luggage directly with the Tradewind team, arrive just 30 minutes before departure, and take only a few steps from check-in to boarding. Flights operate aboard Tradewind's Pilatus PC-12 aircraft and are staffed by two pilots for enhanced safety. The approximately 30-minute journey includes complimentary snacks and refreshments, including beer and wine. Travelers flying to Nantucket or Martha's Vineyard will soon be able to enjoy a new dedicated lounge at Hanscom Field, and a private lounge at Nantucket Airport. All flights are carbon neutral at no additional cost through Tradewind's partnership with 4Air, an independent provider of aviation sustainability solutions.

How much is the airfare and how often will the flights run?

Three daily round-trip flights between BED and MVY and between BED and ACK are available to book now. Fares start at $295 one-way, plus applicable taxes and fees, to Martha's Vineyard and $330 one-way, plus applicable taxes and fees, to Nantucket. Seasonal demand is expected to be strong, and travelers are encouraged to book early to secure preferred departure times and availability.

How can travelers book Tradewind's new direct routes to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard?

To book any Tradewind Aviation private or scheduled flight, visit www.flytradewind.com or call +1 203-267-3305. Booking is also available through major online travel platforms and travel advisors, providing passengers multiple convenient ways to reserve seats throughout the season.

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SOURCE Tradewind Aviation