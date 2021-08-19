Traffic Lights Market is expected to have Incremental Growth worth USD 569.52 Billion by 2024 | Technavio Insights
The traffic lights market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 569.52 mn by 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the traffic lights market will progress at a CAGR of over 6%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increasing road traffic accidents, and the growth of road transport infrastructure investment will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The traffic lights market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Traffic Lights Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Traffic Lights Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Incandescent
- LED
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Traffic Lights Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the traffic lights market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include ARCUS USA Inc., European Safety Systems Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., LITE-ON Technology Corp., North America Traffic, Peek Traffic Corp., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Trastar Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Traffic Lights Market size
- Traffic Lights Market trends
- Traffic Lights Market industry analysis
The improving traffic flow regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues with the coordination of signal timings, the negative impact of weather on traffic lights, and the improper placement of traffic lights may impede the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the traffic lights market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Traffic Lights Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist traffic lights market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the traffic lights market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the traffic lights market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of traffic lights market vendors
