Transform Health Partners Announces Acquisition of Northwest Weight & Wellness Center and Sound Surgeons, Expanding Its High ‑ Quality Care Network

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Health Partners today announced the acquisition of Northwest Weight & Wellness Center (NWWC) and Sound Surgeons, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion of its patient‑centered medical network.

NWWC, a leading bariatric and wellness practice based in Everett, Washington, serves patients from Seattle, Spokane, and the greater Pacific Northwest. Sound Surgeons, NWWC's fully accredited surgical center, also operates in Everett, Washington, providing advanced minimally invasive surgical care.

Transform Health Partners is excited to welcome both organizations into its growing family of services. This acquisition strengthens the company's commitment to building a larger, integrated network of the highest‑quality patient care, expanding access to bariatric, metabolic, and surgical services across the region.

"We are thrilled to bring Northwest Weight & Wellness Center and Sound Surgeons into the Transform Health Partners network," said Dr. Peter Billing, Chief Medical Officer and Co‑Founder of Transform Health Partners. "Their reputation for compassionate, high‑quality care aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate patient outcomes while expanding access to exceptional medical services. We are actively adding additional service lines to both the practice and ASC and upgrading the facility with robotic capabilities, allowing us to bring the most advanced patient care"

Strengthening a Growing Network of Excellence

With this acquisition, Transform Health Partners continues its strategic growth across multiple specialties. The company is actively recruiting physicians skilled in:

Bariatric surgery





General surgery





Gynecology





Cosmetic surgery





Pain Relief

These additions will support Transform's expanding footprint and ensure patients have access to top-tier care across a wide range of medical disciplines.

About Transform Health Partners

Transform Health Partners is a healthcare management and consulting organization built on decades of experience launching and optimizing profitable, patient‑focused medical practices. The company provides:

Revenue Cycle Management — Streamlining scheduling, verification, coding, billing, and collections to ensure accurate, timely reimbursement.





— Streamlining scheduling, verification, coding, billing, and collections to ensure accurate, timely reimbursement. Marketing Services — Increasing patient engagement, improving show rates, and optimizing messaging to boost conversion and retention.





— Increasing patient engagement, improving show rates, and optimizing messaging to boost conversion and retention. Practice Management — Designing adaptable systems that drive immediate results and long‑term operational growth.





— Designing adaptable systems that drive immediate results and long‑term operational growth. Consulting — Leveraging deep industry expertise to improve efficiency, identify new revenue opportunities, and enhance patient experience.

Transform Health Partners is led by a multidisciplinary team of experts in bariatric surgery, healthcare operations, marketing, and practice administration, including Dr. Peter Billing, Lawrence Sherman, Josiah Billing, and Corey Newton.

Together, they own or support nearly 30 medical practices nationwide in delivering exceptional patient care while achieving sustainable growth.

SOURCE Transform Health Partners