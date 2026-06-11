Transformational Coach and Bestselling Author Lainie Etzioni Launches The Unbecoming Method to Help Women Finally Change It

Los Angeles-based coach and bestselling author Lainie Etzioni has launched The Unbecoming Method, a coaching practice built on one central truth: the survival strategies that kept you safe in childhood are the same ones quietly running, and quietly costing you your adult life.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of women in midlife, exhaustion, people-pleasing, self-doubt, and the quiet feeling that something is missing often have one source that therapy, self-help, and mindset work have largely missed. Lainie Etzioni, bestselling author, transformational coach, and keynote speaker, has launched The Unbecoming Method to address it directly.

Lainie Etzioni

The Unbecoming Method is built around a proprietary library of 55 core survival patterns and seven survival archetypes, giving women a precise map of why they do what they do and a clear path to change. Offerings include signature courses, private coaching, group coaching, and the exclusive Next Level VIP Membership. Some offerings are live now, with others added monthly so healing gets a layer deeper every month.

"Whatever you did to earn love, approval, safety, or belonging at 8 years old is often how you're still acting at 38, 48, 58," says Etzioni. "The Unbecoming Method helps women identify these survival patterns, dismantle and rewire the identity and behavior built around survival, and reconnect with who they actually are beneath it all."

Women ready to explore their own survival patterns can begin with the free three-minute self-assessment quiz, Why Do I Keep Doing This?!? available now at LainieEtzioni.com/quiz-why-do-i-keep-doing-this.

Full details on all offerings are available at LainieEtzioni.com and http://Linktr.ee/LainieEtzioni.

About Lainie Etzioni

Lainie Etzioni is a bestselling author, transformational coach, and keynote speaker helping women ages 35 to 70 get to the root of why they keep getting in their own way, and finally stop. A widow who could not fully grieve her husband's death until doing her own childhood wounding work, Etzioni built The Unbecoming Method from the inside out. Drawing on years of research into childhood survival patterns, the framework helps women identify the patterns quietly running their adult lives, rewire the identity and behaviors built around survival, and reconnect with who they are beneath it all.

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SOURCE Lainie Etzioni Transformational Coach