Transforming Bioprocessing for the Digital Age Takes Center Stage at the Bioprocessing Summit 2026

As the industry prepares to gather in Boston this August, leaders from Gilead Sciences, GSK, and Pfizer will headline a plenary session exploring how AI and digital technologies are reshaping biopharmaceutical quality.

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the biopharmaceutical industry prepares to convene for Cambridge Healthtech Institute's 18th Annual Bioprocessing Summit, taking place August 10-13, 2026, in Boston, this year's program will focus on one of the industry's most pressing priorities: Transforming Bioprocessing for the Digital Age. Bringing together scientists, engineers, manufacturing professionals, and technology innovators from across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem, the Summit will explore how organizations are embracing digital technologies and artificial intelligence to accelerate innovation, enhance manufacturing performance, and strengthen quality across the product lifecycle.

With digital transformation rapidly reshaping every stage of bioprocessing—from process development and manufacturing to quality assurance and regulatory compliance—the Summit will provide attendees with practical insights, real-world case studies, and strategic discussions led by experts from the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

A featured highlight of this year's conference is the opening plenary presentation: The Correct Way to Bring Digital and AI into Biopharmaceutical Quality.

Presented by Anthony Mire-Sluis, PhD, Senior Vice President of Global Quality at Gilead Sciences, this timely keynote will explore practical strategies for integrating digital technologies and AI into biopharmaceutical quality organizations while maintaining scientific rigor, regulatory compliance, and patient safety. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the leadership, governance, and organizational change required to successfully implement digital transformation across quality operations.

Immediately following the keynote, attendees will have the opportunity to join an interactive Fireside Chat and Audience Q&A, moderated by Susan Hynes, Global Head of Quality at GSK, featuring:

Anthony Mire-Sluis, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Quality, Gilead Sciences

Lynn Bottone, Senior Vice President, Quality Operations, Environment, Health & Safety, Pfizer

Together, these industry leaders will discuss the evolving role of AI and digital technologies in quality management, regulatory expectations, organizational readiness, and how companies can successfully navigate digital transformation while maintaining trust, compliance, and product quality.

"Digital transformation is redefining how biopharmaceutical companies develop, manufacture, and assure the quality of life-changing therapies," said Daniel Barry, Senior Conference Director, Cambridge Healthtech Institute. "The Bioprocessing Summit provides a unique forum for the industry's leading scientists, technology innovators, and manufacturing experts to share practical strategies, real-world experiences, and the latest advances in AI and digital technologies. This year's plenary session sets the stage for four days of learning and collaboration focused on helping organizations successfully navigate the future of bioprocessing."

Recognized as one of the industry's premier events, the Bioprocessing Summit brings together 1,000 scientists, engineers, manufacturing professionals, technology innovators, and business leaders from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic organizations. The 2026 program features 12 conference tracks, 3 training seminars, 4 symposia, more than 300 scientific presentations, interactive breakout discussions, poster sessions, and an exhibit hall showcasing the latest technologies and solutions driving the future of bioprocessing.

Whether attendees are focused on upstream processing, downstream purification, analytical development, cell line engineering, manufacturing, quality, or digital innovation, the Summit provides unparalleled opportunities to learn from industry pioneers, discover emerging technologies, and build valuable collaborations with colleagues across the global bioprocessing community.

Registration is still open for scientists, engineers, manufacturing professionals, and technology leaders looking to gain actionable insights into the strategies, technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of bioprocessing. Join your peers in Boston this August to learn from industry experts, exchange ideas, and explore the innovations driving the next generation of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Event Details

CHI's 18th Annual Bioprocessing Summit

August 10-13, 2026

Boston, Massachusetts

For the complete agenda and registration information, visit BioprocessingSummit.com.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bioprocessing Summit

Now in its 18th year, Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bioprocessing Summit is a premier annual event bringing together a global community of scientists, engineers, technology innovators, and industry leaders advancing the development and manufacturing of biologics, antibodies, cell and gene therapies, RNA therapeutics, and oligonucleotide-based medicines. The conference explores the latest innovations in process development, scale-up, manufacturing, quality, analytics, digitalization, and AI, providing a collaborative forum for sharing cutting-edge research, practical solutions, and emerging technologies that are transforming bioprocessing for the digital age.

SOURCE Bioprocessing Summit