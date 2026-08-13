Transformworks Named an OpenAI Select Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformworks, an AI deployment partner that helps organizations design, build, and scale practical AI solutions for complex business workflows, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Transformworks will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work.

"Becoming an OpenAI Partner gives Transformworks closer access to the technology, expertise, and support shaping the future of AI, helping us bring more capable, reliable solutions to our clients faster," said Max Beck, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Transformworks.

Transformworks supports organizations across healthcare, financial services, education, and other operationally complex industries with AI strategy, workflow design, deployment, and managed AI services. Its work includes building AI solutions that streamline document-intensive processes, automate operational workflows, and scale content creation.

Looking ahead, Transformworks plans to expand its OpenAI-related solutions and invest in the talent and delivery capabilities needed to continue moving successful pilots into production deployments, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

‍Max Beck, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Transformworks