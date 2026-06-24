TransparentBusiness, Inc. Announces Over $2.3 Billion In Real Estate Swap Agreements Using Unicoin (UNCN)

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness, Inc. has announced a significant expansion of its real estate portfolio, entering into a series of real estate swap agreements with an aggregate estimated value exceeding $2.3 billion. As detailed in two recent Form 8-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has contracted to acquire these properties in exchange for its cryptocurrency, unicoins (UNCN), rather than cash.



The recent SEC filings disclose two major sets of transactions:

June 9, 2026 Agreements : Swap agreements covering properties with an aggregate estimated value of $1.58 billion, in exchange for the issuance of 8,851,480,172 unicoins (UNCN).





: Swap agreements covering properties with an aggregate estimated value of $1.58 billion, in exchange for the issuance of 8,851,480,172 unicoins (UNCN). June 15 and June 17, 2026 Agreements: Swap agreements covering properties located in the Philippines, valued at an estimated $757.8 million, against the issuance of 4,242,049,002 unicoins (UNCN).

"These agreements meaningfully expand the company's contracted real estate position and reflect continued execution against our growth strategy," said Alex Konanykhin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TransparentBusiness, Inc.



Transaction Mechanics and UNCN Release Schedule



Under the terms of the agreements, TransparentBusiness, Inc. will issue the stated unicoins to the respective sellers via smart contract upon the delivery of executed Deeds of Absolute Sale and necessary title transfer documents. The issued UNCN will be subject to a strict release schedule aligned with the public launch of UNCN, which is scheduled for September 28, 2026. The schedule mandates a 20% unlocking on the launch date, followed by a 5% release each subsequent month. The property values reflect aggregate estimated valuations provided by the sellers, consisting of appraisals prepared by independent licensed appraisal firms and, in some cases, bank-provided valuations.



Status of Title and International Compliance



TransparentBusiness notes that these represent agreements to acquire the properties, and legal titles have not yet been transferred. Furthermore, to comply with Philippine law, which mandates that 60% of the land associated with each property be owned by Philippine persons, the company's affiliated Philippine entities may hold legal title to certain assets. The company will report material developments and transaction closings as they occur.



Full details of the transactions are available to shareholders and the public on the SEC's EDGAR database under TransparentBusiness, Inc. (CIK 0001740742).



About TransparentBusiness, Inc.:



TransparentBusiness Inc. is a Delaware corporation focusing on IT services and Digital Asset Treasury business. It is the issuer of Unicoin. Unicoin Inc. was launched in 2022 as the only publicly reporting and audited cryptocurrency operation, to provide a "Made in the USA" superior alternative to Bitcoin: scalable, energy-efficient, transparent, and regulation-compliant.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of TransparentBusiness, Inc. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the successful closing of the aforementioned real estate transactions and the public launch of UNCN.

Sam Amsterdam

Senior Policy Advisor

TransparentBusiness, Inc.

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE TransparentBusiness, Inc.