TransPerfect Honored as BPO of the Year Finalist at Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards

Key Takeaways from TransPerfect's CCW Finalist Recognition

Recognizes outstanding contributions to the customer contact profession.

Highlights TransPerfect's cross-language expertise, AI-enabled solutions, and global service delivery capabilities.

TransPerfect Connect—division that helps organizations improve customer experience through multilingual customer support—is growing.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, including contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, today announced that its TransPerfect Connect division has been recognized as a finalist for BPO of the Year at the Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards.

Presented during Customer Contact Week Las Vegas, the award recognizes industry players who are making outstanding contributions to the customer contact profession. The awards program showcases best practices, innovation, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

TransPerfect Connect, the company's contact center and BPO division, has expanded its footprint and client base in recent months as more organizations look to deliver consistent, high-quality support across markets and languages.

TransPerfect was recognized alongside other industry leaders for its ability to combine global scale, multilingual expertise, and AI-enabled solutions to help clients improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. For industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, travel, and technology, TransPerfect helps organizations deliver support in all languages while improving overall customer experience.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for BPO of the Year. This honor reflects the vast dedication and client-focused nature of our teams."

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About TransPerfect Connect

TransPerfect Connect is a leading provider of global call center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote interpreting solutions including over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), video remote interpretation, and multilingual email and chat support. With services in over 200 languages and industry-specialized interpreters screened for subject expertise, TransPerfect Connect enables businesses to bridge communication gaps in seconds. TransPerfect Connect is a division of TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. For more information, please visit www.transperfectconnect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect