Transpire Bio's Dr. Lei Mao Appointed as Board Chair of the IPAC-RS for its 2026-2028 Term

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpire Bio Inc., an integrated, U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, last week announced that Lei Mao, PhD, Transpire Bio's Head of External Research, has been elected to the position of Board Chair of the International Pharmaceutical Aerosol Consortium on Regulation & Science (IPAC-RS) for the 2026–2028 term. Dr. Mao succeeds the outgoing Chair, Jennifer Wylie.

IPAC-RS is an international non-profit association comprised of companies that develop, manufacture, market, and support research and development of inhaled and nasal drugs and biologics (INDBs). The IPAC-RS association represents the inhalation industry on recommendations for the modification and harmonization of regulations, while promoting key scientific advances in areas of shared importance.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Mao's election to serve as Board Chair of IPAC-RS," said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. "His election reflects both his individual and scientific expertise and highlights Transpire Bio's position as a global thought leader in inhalation and inhaled drug-device combination products. We believe engagement with organizations such as IPAC-RS is important in shaping the scientific and regulatory environment needed to bring the next generation of inhaled therapies to patients."

"I am honored to assume the role of Board Chair for IPAC-RS during this period of significant scientific and regulatory evolution," said Dr. Lei Mao. "By working closely with international partners, academic institutions and regulatory bodies, we will seek to streamline the pathways that bring critical, high-quality inhaled medicines to patients globally."

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated, US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft mist inhalers. Transpire Bio is actively building a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other ILDs such as Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, and Obesity.

SOURCE Transpire Bio