Transplant Diagnostics Market worth $8.14 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Transplant Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.61 billion in 2026 to USD 8.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

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Transplant Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.61 billion

USD 5.61 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.14 billion

USD 8.14 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.8%

Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

By technology, the molecular assays segment held the largest market share of 89.7% in 2025.

By type, solid organ transplantation leads the market with a share of 90.9% in 2025.

By region, North America leads the market in 2025.

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The growth of the transplant diagnostics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing number of organ transplantation procedures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate transplantation, such as kidney, liver, heart, and lung disorders. There is a growing demand for accurate donor-recipient compatibility testing, histocompatibility testing, infectious disease testing, and blood profiling, which has increased the need for advanced transplant diagnostic technologies, especially in emerging healthcare markets.

Technological advancements, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), real-time PCR, and other molecular assay techniques, have significantly improved the speed, accuracy, and sensitivity of transplant diagnostic procedures.

A major development transforming the transplant diagnostics market is the rise of automated and high-throughput molecular diagnostic platforms. These systems facilitate efficient sample processing, enhance workflow management, and enable rapid interpretation of results during donor-recipient compatibility testing and pathogen screening. Automation reduces manual errors, increases laboratory efficiency, and boosts testing throughput, making these technologies highly suitable for hospitals, transplant centers, and diagnostic laboratories that handle large testing volumes. As these advanced molecular diagnostic systems become more accessible and widely adopted, they are expected to enable faster, more reliable transplant diagnostic procedures across various healthcare settings.

By technology, the molecular assays segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2025.

The transplant diagnostics market is divided into two main technology categories: molecular and non-molecular assays. The molecular assays segment is further classified into two subcategories: PCR-based and sequencing-based assays. PCR-based molecular assays include real-time PCR, SSP-PCR, SSO-PCR, and related methods. Meanwhile, sequencing-based molecular assays encompass Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and additional sequencing techniques. In 2025, the molecular assay segment dominated the transplant diagnostics market. This growth is primarily driven by the advantages that molecular assays offer over non-molecular assays. These advantages include shorter turnaround times, higher procedural efficacy, the capability to analyze multiple samples simultaneously, and real-time sample analysis. Additionally, factors such as increased applications in patient profiling, rising public and private investments in product development, growing clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of molecular assay techniques, and ongoing technological advancements are contributing to the expansion of this segment.

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By end user, the independent reference laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in the transplant diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The transplant diagnostics market is categorized by end users into hospitals & transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutions, and independent reference laboratories. In 2025, the independent reference laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market. This segment's large share is largely attributable to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, the increasing number of research and development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing consolidation of diagnostic laboratories in developed countries. Additionally, the rising global demand for infectious disease diagnosis and tissue typing during donor-recipient profiling and cross-matching, along with the growing number of organ transplantation procedures and the increasing establishment and accreditation of diagnostic laboratories in both emerging and developed countries, are further driving the growth of this segment.

North America is the largest regional market for transplant diagnostics.

The transplant diagnostics market is categorized by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. By 2025, North America is expected to lead the transplant diagnostics market. This dominance is largely due to the widespread availability of advanced transplant diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness of the clinical benefits of these diagnostic products in assessing risks for donors and recipients during transplantation procedures. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of molecular diagnostic applications, such as pathogen testing and cytological analysis, along with increasing awareness of the clinical advantages of genomic screening in transplantation, is further driving market growth in this region. Furthermore, rising public-private investment and funding for genome-based transplant diagnostic research, as well as government initiatives to promote the adoption of genome-based medical diagnostics, are contributing to the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in North America.

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Top Companies in Transplant Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Transplant Diagnostics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), CAREDX, INC. (US), and Werfen (Spain), among others.

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