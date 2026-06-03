Transverse Medical Appoints Thomas E. Chilcott as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transverse Medical today announced the appointment of Thomas E. Chilcott, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it advances its next phase of growth and commercialization.

Thomas E. Chilcott, CPA

A veteran financial executive with extensive experience supporting healthcare and life sciences organizations, Chilcott brings a proven track record of guiding companies through critical stages of development, including capital raises, operational expansion, strategic transactions, and public market readiness. His appointment reflects Transverse Medical's continued focus on building the infrastructure and leadership necessary to support long-term growth and value creation.

"Tom brings a rare combination of financial discipline, operational excellence, and relentless drive. His experience leading successful capital raises while building scalable organizations will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy. We're excited to welcome Tom to the team and confident that his leadership will help position Transverse Medical for our next phase of expansion and value creation."

In his new role, Chilcott will lead the company's financial operations and strategic planning efforts, helping position Transverse Medical for future opportunities while supporting the organization's mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative cerebral embolic protection technologies.

Throughout his career, Chilcott has worked with organizations ranging from emerging growth companies to established healthcare enterprises, providing leadership in finance, corporate strategy, governance, and operational execution. His experience spans medical technology, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services, giving him a broad perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing innovative healthcare companies.

Chilcott holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Villanova University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The addition of Chilcott further strengthens Transverse Medical's leadership team as the company continues to execute on its business strategy, expand organizational capabilities, and pursue opportunities to create value for patients, physicians, partners, and investors.

About Transverse Medical

Transverse Medical Inc. is a medical device company developing the POINT-GUARD® PRO Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) device to address the unmet need for Full-Brain Protection and reduce the risk of periprocedural stroke during structural heart procedures, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The company's innovative technology is designed to provide comprehensive cerebral protection and improve patient outcomes during cardiovascular interventions.

Contacts: Eric Goslau, President & CEO, [email protected], 303-325-2945

To Learn More about Transverse Medical: www.transversemedical.com

Follow Transverse Medical Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/transverse-medical-inc/

SOURCE Transverse Medical Inc.