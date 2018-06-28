Travel Nursing Pioneer Launches Dynamic New Informational Website

After finding the travel nursing industry confusing and frustrating to navigate, founder Kay Slane, RN, created Highway Hypodermics in 2003 as a way to help other traveling nurses choose lucrative, satisfying jobs with trustworthy partners. With in-depth reviews of both travel nurse agencies and the hospitals to which nurses are assigned, Highway Hypodermics was soon known as a top resource in "Providing the roadmap for today's traveling nurse."

After 15 years of helping countless travel nurses find assignments that best fit their needs, Highway Hypodermics has amassed a wealth of resources that can be easily-accessed from the new website.

At the new and improved www.highwayhypodermics.com, Travel nurses will be able to:

View agency profiles and agency evaluations

View profiles of current recruiters

Compare benefits of different travel agencies

View evaluations of participating hospitals

Access commonly-used forms and links to other commonly-used resources

Sign up for personal coaching with founder Kay Slane, RN

The relaunched Highway Hypodermics website provides travel nurses with the ability to find and research agencies and recruiters with the ease and portability that comes from a streamlined, mobile-friendly website. With the additional ability to sign up for personal coaching from an experienced, practicing travel nurse, success in this industry is now as simple as the swipe of a fingertip.

About Highway Hypodermics

Highway Hypodermics, LLC® is dedicated to providing quality and up-to-date information to travel nurses around the world to assist them in finding the adventure of a lifetime. As the longest-running informational website for travel healthcare, run by a practicing travel nurse, it is our mission to bridge the gap between traveling nurses and travel nurse companies.

