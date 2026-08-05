Traxxion Launches Traxxion Wallet Powered by Payactiv, Bringing Embedded Earned Wage Access and Financial Wellness to Frontline Workers Nationwide

Traxxion, in partnership with Payactiv, brings industry-leading Earned Wage Access, same-day digital tips, and financial wellness tools directly into its AI-powered workforce management platform, at no cost to employers.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traxxion, the AI-powered workforce management platform built for frontline organizations, today announced the launch of Traxxion Wallet powered by Payactiv, a new embedded financial wellness solution that provides employees with on-demand access to earned wages, same-day digital tips and mileage payments, and a suite of financial wellness tools from within the Traxxion mobile app.

Developed through a strategic partnership with Payactiv, the pioneer and leader in Earned Wage Access (EWA), Traxxion Wallet expands the capabilities of Traxxion's workforce management platform by combining AI-driven scheduling, time and attendance, employee communications, and workforce intelligence with trusted financial wellness services. The result is a seamless employee experience that helps organizations strengthen workforce engagement while giving employees greater financial flexibility between paydays.

"From the beginning, Traxxion was built to remove friction from the workday—not only for employers, but for the frontline employees who keep businesses running," said Jim Jensen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Traxxion. "Financial stress remains one of the biggest challenges facing today's workforce and directly impacts attendance, productivity, and retention. By partnering with Payactiv, we're extending our platform beyond workforce management to deliver meaningful financial support directly inside the app employees already rely on every day."

Traxxion Wallet enables employees to securely access a portion of their earned but unpaid wages as they accrue, transfer funds to their preferred bank account, debit card, or Payactiv Visa® Card, withdraw cash at participating Walmart locations, pay bills, access Uber ride services, and fund Amazon Cash accounts. Employees also receive access to free financial counseling, saving tools, budgeting resources, and exclusive marketplace discounts designed to improve long-term financial well-being.

For employers, Traxxion Wallet is available at no cost. Payactiv manages funding, wage disbursement, repayment, and payroll reconciliation, allowing organizations to deploy the solution without changing existing payroll processes or adding administrative burden. Employers also gain access to the Employer Admin Portal, providing real-time visibility into employee enrollment, Earned Wage Access utilization, digital tips and mileage payments, and program adoption.

Payactiv's usage data shows employees primarily utilize earned wage access for everyday essentials such as groceries, fuel, utilities, and meals—underscoring the critical role financial flexibility plays in supporting frontline workers. Organizations offering Payactiv's Earned Wage Access solution have also reported a reduction in employee turnover of 36 percent.

Michael Gregorio, Senior Vice President of Technology Partner Program at Payactiv stated, "Traxxion shares our commitment to improving the financial well-being of frontline employees. By embedding Payactiv's trusted Earned Wage Access platform directly into Traxxion's workforce management solution, employers can enable employees with greater financial flexibility while supporting stronger engagement, productivity, and retention."

In addition to Earned Wage Access, Traxxion Wallet includes same-day digital tips and mileage capabilities, enabling employers in manufacturing, hospitality, restaurants, retail, healthcare, home services, logistics, and other frontline industries to distribute earnings electronically on the day they are earned without requiring changes to payroll systems.

"As workforce expectations continue to evolve, employers are looking for technology that improves both operational performance and the employee experience," Jensen added. "Traxxion Wallet represents another step toward our vision of delivering a unified platform that helps organizations operate more efficiently while better supporting the people who power their business."

Traxxion Wallet powered by Payactiv is available now for Traxxion customers. Organizations can activate the solution through their existing Traxxion platform with dedicated onboarding and implementation support.

For more information, visit www.traxxion.ai.

About Traxxion

Traxxion is a modern AI-powered workforce management platform that helps organizations simplify operations, improve employee engagement, and make smarter workforce decisions. Combining intelligent scheduling, time and attendance, employee communications, compliance, workforce analytics, and embedded financial wellness into a single mobile-first platform, Traxxion empowers businesses to reduce administrative complexity while creating a more connected, productive, and resilient workforce. Built for organizations with frontline teams, Traxxion transforms workforce management into a strategic competitive advantage.

About Payactiv

Payactiv pioneered Earned Wage Access and today provides the platform and infrastructure enabling more than 40,000 businesses to offer it at scale. By connecting employers, payroll systems, and financial services in one integrated experience, Payactiv gives employees timely access to the wages they have already earned and strengthens their financial well-being through budgeting and savings tools, bill payment services, and free financial counseling. Payactiv is a Certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation based in Silicon Valley, California.

SOURCE Traxxion