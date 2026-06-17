Traysar Raises $25M Seed, Emerges from Stealth at Reindustrialize as the World's First Subterranean Defense Tech Company

The U.S. Army estimates more than 10,000 known military facilities are hidden underground worldwide.* Today, Traysar declares an end to the subterranean blindspot for the free world

DETROIT, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With $25M in funding led by Silent Ventures, Traysar publicly launched today at the 2026 Reindustrialize Summit, introducing a new class of autonomous "subterra" platforms engineered to penetrate and secure the domain beneath the Earth's surface.

Traysar founders photo download: https://agency.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Traysar-Founders-Photo.png

(Left to right: Yadin Soffer, Asher Katz, Gilad Adin)

The underground threat is accelerating on every front. In its 2023 report to Congress, the DoW acknowledged Chinese investment in underground facilities to conceal and protect all aspects of its military forces. Allied forces struggle to reach Iran's deep nuclear bunkers. Hamas built an entire terror state underground, and penetration tunnels are breaching borders worldwide - including America's own.

Meanwhile, the global defense industry has a vertical bias: hundreds of billions flow skyward into missiles, missile defense, drones, and counter-drone systems, while adversaries dig in building deeply buried facilities the U.S. cannot reliably strike, and cannot affordably keep disabled. The earth's crust is the new strategic chokepoint.

"For decades, we have allowed a massive capability gap to widen beneath our feet," said Yadin Soffer, Co-Founder and CEO of Traysar. "Our message to adversaries is clear: there is no place to hide. Traysar's mission is to expose every subterranean threat and equip the armies of the free world to fight in this new-yet-ancient dimension."

"Traysar is pioneering the doctrine and developing the technology required for U.S. military supremacy across the subterranean domain, a war-fighting realm steeped in history dating back to WWI, through the Vietnam Conflict, and is now quickly emerging as the defining 21st century battlefield." said Jackson Moses, GP at Silent Ventures, whose seed investments include Saronic and Castelion.

Traysar's engineering team, including early engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company, is fielding autonomous platforms built for subterranean maneuver and infrastructure survivability starting with:

An excavator-class autonomous tunnel breaching and tactical exploration platform that rapidly navigates, maps, and clears contested underground networks.



A high-speed, rapid-burrowing autonomous platform that creates precision subterranean access points and delivers critical payloads beneath the surface.

The same underground domain adversaries use to shield missiles, leadership, and command infrastructure can be used by allied forces to harden bases, secure manufacturing, and preserve logistical continuity under attack. Traysar builds for both sides of that equation.

The seed round was joined by Lux Capital, Ora Global, and strategic angel investors including Steve Blank, and founders from Anduril and Erebor among others. Additional investors include NeverLift VC, Mana, Impatient Ventures, New Vista and Entree Capital, among others. Traysar was co-founded by Yadin Soffer, Asher Katz, and Gilad Adin.

About Traysar

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Traysar is the world's first subterra defense tech company. Through breakthroughs in military boring and subterranean autonomous systems, Traysar transforms the Earth's crust into a three-dimensional maneuver space - enabling a new class of strike capabilities against previously unreachable targets and rapid underground protection of critical infrastructure for the United States and its allies. Traysar is backed by Silent Ventures, Lux Capital, Ora Global, and notable angel investors including Steve Blank, founders from Anduril and Erebor, and early SpaceX engineers. For more information visit www.traysar.com / x.com/traysartech

* (According to the U.S. Army's doctrinal manual Subterranean Operations ATP 3-21.51, 2019)

Contact Information:

Rachel Devany

949-443-9300

[email protected]

SOURCE Traysar Inc