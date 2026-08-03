Trazeetravel.com Announces Winners of Annual Awards

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Trazee Travel

Aug 03, 2026, 09:00 ET

The web publication for travelers ages 25–45 announces the 12th annual The Trazees winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of brands, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 12th year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–45, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

"Millennials have redefined the travel experience in so many ways and they really help determine future trends in the industry, so there's no more qualified group than millennial travelers to vote for these incredible winners. Our elite readers have spoken and we're honored to name this premier group of winners for the 12th annual The Trazees awards," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, trazeetravel.com. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2025–April 30, 2026. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel.com. The winners will be honored tonight, Aug. 3, at an awards event at The Peninsula Chicago.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees:

Favorite International Airline

Favorite Airline Website

United Airlines

alaskaair.com

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline Alliance

oneworld

Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program

Fifth Consecutive Year

United MileagePlus®

Ninth Consecutive Year

Favorite Aircraft Type

Boeing 787

Favorite Airline in Africa

Second Consecutive Year

Ethiopian Airlines


Favorite Airline in Asia

Favorite Premium Economy Class, United States

Korean Air

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Fourth Consecutive Year


Favorite Airline in Europe

Favorite Overall Airport in the World

TAP Air Portugal

iGA İstanbul Airport

Ninth Consecutive Year

Fifth Consecutive Year


Favorite Airline in Mexico

Favorite Airport in Asia

Aeromexico

Singapore Changi

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Europe

Favorite Airline in the Middle East

iGA İstanbul Airport

Etihad Airways

Third Consecutive Year

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in North America

Favorite Airline in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Air Canada

Second Consecutive Year


Favorite Airline in South/Central America

Favorite Airport in the Middle East

LATAM Airlines

Hamad International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Airline

Condor Airlines

Favorite Airport in South/Central America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Favorite Airline App

Eighth Consecutive Year

Delta Air Lines

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport 

Favorite Premium Economy Class, Asia

Seventh Consecutive Year. 

Korean Air

Favorite Airport Shopping

Favorite Premium Economy Class, Europe

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 

Virgin Atlantic

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping

Singapore Changi Airport

Favorite Premium Economy Class, South/Central America

Second Consecutive Year

avianca

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Individual Hotel

Excellence Punta Cana

Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain

Andaz

Favorite Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts


Favorite Hotel Website

Favorite Worldwide City

marriott.com

Seoul

Fifth Consecutive Year

Fifth Consecutive Year


Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World

Favorite Honeymoon Destination

Marriott Bonvoy®

Turks & Caicos

Sixth Consecutive Year

Second Consecutive Year


Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia

Favorite Adventure Destination

Six Senses 

Taiwan

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe

Waldorf Astoria

Favorite Foodie City

Austin, Texas

Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico

Second Consecutive Year

Fiesta Americana Travelty

12th Consecutive Year

Friendliest City

San Antonio, Texas

Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Jumeirah

Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States

Second Consecutive Year

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central America

RIU Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)

Second Consecutive Year

Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Hotel

Element Hotels

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)

Second Consecutive Year

Visit Florida Keys and Key West


Favorite Hotel App

Favorite Beach Town, West Coast United States

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Santa Monica, California

Second Consecutive Year

Second Consecutive Year


Favorite Country

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'i

Greece 

Waikīkī, O'ahu

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Car Rental Company

Favorite Luggage Brand

Hertz

Samsonite

Second Consecutive Year

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Tour Operator

Favorite Credit Card

Abercrombie & Kent

United MileagePlus® Explorer

Second Consecutive Year


Favorite Credit Card Design

Capital One Venture X

Quint Status (Achieved when winning
the same award for five consecutive years): 


Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card

Favorite Airline Alliance

Holland America Line Rewards Visa® Card

oneworld

Second Consecutive Year

Fifth Consecutive Year


Favorite Cruise Line

Favorite Airline App

Virgin Voyages

Delta Air Lines

Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Overall Airport in the World

iGA İstanbul Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Hotel Website

marriott.com

Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Worldwide City

Seoul

Fifth Consecutive Year

About trazeetravel.com
trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–45-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 12 foreign trips every three years, with more than 98 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE Trazee Travel

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