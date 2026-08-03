Trazeetravel.com Announces Winners of Annual Awards
News provided byTrazee Travel
Aug 03, 2026, 09:00 ET
The web publication for travelers ages 25–45 announces the 12th annual The Trazees winners
YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of brands, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 12th year for the web publication's awards.
Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–45, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.
"Millennials have redefined the travel experience in so many ways and they really help determine future trends in the industry, so there's no more qualified group than millennial travelers to vote for these incredible winners. Our elite readers have spoken and we're honored to name this premier group of winners for the 12th annual The Trazees awards," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, trazeetravel.com. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees!"
Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2025–April 30, 2026. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel.com. The winners will be honored tonight, Aug. 3, at an awards event at The Peninsula Chicago.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees:
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Favorite International Airline
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Favorite Airline Website
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United Airlines
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alaskaair.com
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Third Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airline Alliance
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oneworld
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Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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United MileagePlus®
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Ninth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Aircraft Type
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Boeing 787
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Favorite Airline in Africa
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Second Consecutive Year
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Ethiopian Airlines
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Favorite Airline in Asia
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Favorite Premium Economy Class, United States
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Korean Air
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Delta Air Lines
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Second Consecutive Year
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Fourth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airline in Europe
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Favorite Overall Airport in the World
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TAP Air Portugal
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iGA İstanbul Airport
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Ninth Consecutive Year
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airline in Mexico
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Favorite Airport in Asia
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Aeromexico
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Singapore Changi
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Seventh Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airport in Europe
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Favorite Airline in the Middle East
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iGA İstanbul Airport
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Etihad Airways
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Third Consecutive Year
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Third Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airport in North America
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Favorite Airline in North America
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Chicago O'Hare International Airport
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Air Canada
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airline in South/Central America
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Favorite Airport in the Middle East
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LATAM Airlines
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Hamad International Airport
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Green Airline
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Condor Airlines
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Favorite Airport in South/Central America
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Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
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Favorite Airline App
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Eighth Consecutive Year
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Delta Air Lines
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airport Dining
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Chicago O'Hare International Airport
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Favorite Premium Economy Class, Asia
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Seventh Consecutive Year.
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Korean Air
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Favorite Airport Shopping
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Favorite Premium Economy Class, Europe
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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
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Virgin Atlantic
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Duty-Free Shopping
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Singapore Changi Airport
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Favorite Premium Economy Class, South/Central America
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Second Consecutive Year
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avianca
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Individual Hotel
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Excellence Punta Cana
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Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain
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Andaz
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Favorite Hotel Chain
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Marriott Hotels & Resorts
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Favorite Hotel Website
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Favorite Worldwide City
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marriott.com
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Seoul
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World
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Favorite Honeymoon Destination
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Marriott Bonvoy®
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Turks & Caicos
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Sixth Consecutive Year
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia
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Favorite Adventure Destination
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Six Senses
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Taiwan
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Fourth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe
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Waldorf Astoria
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Favorite Foodie City
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Austin, Texas
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Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
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Second Consecutive Year
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Fiesta Americana Travelty
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12th Consecutive Year
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Friendliest City
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San Antonio, Texas
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Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East
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Jumeirah
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Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States
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Second Consecutive Year
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Nantucket, Massachusetts
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Third Consecutive Year
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Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central America
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RIU Hotels & Resorts
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Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)
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Second Consecutive Year
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Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Green Hotel
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Element Hotels
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Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)
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Second Consecutive Year
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Visit Florida Keys and Key West
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Favorite Hotel App
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Favorite Beach Town, West Coast United States
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Marriott Hotels & Resorts
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Santa Monica, California
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Second Consecutive Year
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Country
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Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'i
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Greece
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Waikīkī, O'ahu
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Seventh Consecutive Year
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Favorite Car Rental Company
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Favorite Luggage Brand
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Hertz
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Samsonite
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Second Consecutive Year
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Third Consecutive Year
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Favorite Tour Operator
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Favorite Credit Card
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Abercrombie & Kent
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United MileagePlus® Explorer
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Second Consecutive Year
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Favorite Credit Card Design
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Capital One Venture X
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Quint Status (Achieved when winning
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Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card
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Favorite Airline Alliance
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Holland America Line Rewards Visa® Card
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oneworld
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Second Consecutive Year
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Cruise Line
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Favorite Airline App
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Virgin Voyages
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Delta Air Lines
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Overall Airport in the World
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iGA İstanbul Airport
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Airport in the Middle East
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Hamad International Airport
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Hotel Website
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marriott.com
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Fifth Consecutive Year
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Favorite Worldwide City
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Seoul
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Fifth Consecutive Year
About trazeetravel.com
trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–45-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 12 foreign trips every three years, with more than 98 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.
SOURCE Trazee Travel
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