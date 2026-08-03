Trazeetravel.com Announces Winners of Annual Awards

The web publication for travelers ages 25–45 announces the 12th annual The Trazees winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of brands, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 12th year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–45, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

"Millennials have redefined the travel experience in so many ways and they really help determine future trends in the industry, so there's no more qualified group than millennial travelers to vote for these incredible winners. Our elite readers have spoken and we're honored to name this premier group of winners for the 12th annual The Trazees awards," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, trazeetravel.com. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2025–April 30, 2026. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel.com. The winners will be honored tonight, Aug. 3, at an awards event at The Peninsula Chicago.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 The Trazees:

Favorite International Airline Favorite Airline Website United Airlines alaskaair.com

Third Consecutive Year Favorite Airline Alliance

oneworld Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program Fifth Consecutive Year United MileagePlus®

Ninth Consecutive Year Favorite Aircraft Type

Boeing 787 Favorite Airline in Africa Second Consecutive Year Ethiopian Airlines



Favorite Airline in Asia Favorite Premium Economy Class, United States Korean Air Delta Air Lines Second Consecutive Year Fourth Consecutive Year



Favorite Airline in Europe Favorite Overall Airport in the World TAP Air Portugal iGA İstanbul Airport Ninth Consecutive Year Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Airline in Mexico Favorite Airport in Asia Aeromexico Singapore Changi Seventh Consecutive Year



Favorite Airport in Europe Favorite Airline in the Middle East iGA İstanbul Airport Etihad Airways Third Consecutive Year Third Consecutive Year



Favorite Airport in North America Favorite Airline in North America Chicago O'Hare International Airport Air Canada Second Consecutive Year



Favorite Airline in South/Central America Favorite Airport in the Middle East LATAM Airlines Hamad International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year Favorite Green Airline

Condor Airlines Favorite Airport in South/Central America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport Favorite Airline App Eighth Consecutive Year Delta Air Lines

Fifth Consecutive Year Favorite Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport Favorite Premium Economy Class, Asia Seventh Consecutive Year. Korean Air



Favorite Airport Shopping Favorite Premium Economy Class, Europe Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Virgin Atlantic

Second Consecutive Year Favorite Duty-Free Shopping

Singapore Changi Airport Favorite Premium Economy Class, South/Central America Second Consecutive Year avianca

Second Consecutive Year Favorite Individual Hotel

Excellence Punta Cana Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain

Andaz Favorite Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts



Favorite Hotel Website Favorite Worldwide City marriott.com Seoul Fifth Consecutive Year Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World Favorite Honeymoon Destination Marriott Bonvoy® Turks & Caicos Sixth Consecutive Year Second Consecutive Year



Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia Favorite Adventure Destination Six Senses Taiwan

Fourth Consecutive Year Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe

Waldorf Astoria Favorite Foodie City

Austin, Texas Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico Second Consecutive Year Fiesta Americana Travelty

12th Consecutive Year Friendliest City

San Antonio, Texas Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Jumeirah Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States Second Consecutive Year Nantucket, Massachusetts

Third Consecutive Year Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central America

RIU Hotels & Resorts Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East) Second Consecutive Year Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast

Second Consecutive Year Favorite Green Hotel

Element Hotels Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West) Second Consecutive Year Visit Florida Keys and Key West



Favorite Hotel App Favorite Beach Town, West Coast United States Marriott Hotels & Resorts Santa Monica, California Second Consecutive Year Second Consecutive Year



Favorite Country Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'i Greece Waikīkī, O'ahu Seventh Consecutive Year



Favorite Car Rental Company Favorite Luggage Brand Hertz Samsonite Second Consecutive Year Third Consecutive Year



Favorite Tour Operator Favorite Credit Card Abercrombie & Kent United MileagePlus® Explorer Second Consecutive Year



Favorite Credit Card Design

Capital One Venture X Quint Status (Achieved when winning

the same award for five consecutive years):



Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card Favorite Airline Alliance Holland America Line Rewards Visa® Card oneworld Second Consecutive Year Fifth Consecutive Year



Favorite Cruise Line Favorite Airline App Virgin Voyages Delta Air Lines

Fifth Consecutive Year





Favorite Overall Airport in the World

iGA İstanbul Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year





Favorite Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year





Favorite Hotel Website

marriott.com

Fifth Consecutive Year





Favorite Worldwide City

Seoul

Fifth Consecutive Year

About trazeetravel.com

trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–45-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 12 foreign trips every three years, with more than 98 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE Trazee Travel