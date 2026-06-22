Tredence Acquires KMK Consulting to Accelerate Healthcare and Life Sciences Growth

Acquisition positions Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) as Tredence's next major growth frontier, targeting 25% of revenue by 2028

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the world's leading AI and data science solutions company, today announced the acquisition of KMK Consulting, a specialized analytics and consulting firm with deep expertise in the Life Sciences and Biopharma industry. Headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, KMK works with 8 of the world's top 10 Pharmaceutical companies and brings more than two decades of deep Pharmaceutical and Life sciences expertise across commercial analytics, real world evidence (RWE) and market research.

With the global market for AI in Life Sciences expected to grow to $69.3 billion by 2031, this acquisition is a significant step in Tredence's ambition to build a sizeable Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) business. The company expects HLS to become approximately 25% of its overall revenue over the medium term.

Combining KMK's deep Life Sciences domain expertise with Tredence's advanced Agentic AI capabilities, the deal creates a differentiated set of offerings for Life Sciences customers.

It will help them leapfrog their Agentic AI journeys, especially in areas that are traditionally process-heavy and slow to transform and where harnessing data at scale is unlocking entirely new value creation opportunities.

This acquisition positions Tredence as a differentiated AI partner across the full Molecule-to-Market journey, combining KMK's Life Sciences domain depth with Tredence's applied AI, data engineering, and decision intelligence capabilities. The combined entity will compress timelines from R&D through to commercial launch, delivering accelerated value across the Pharmaceutical value chain.

The acquisition also significantly strengthens Tredence's position within the Veeva ecosystem. Veeva is one of the leading cloud-based CRM and data platforms built exclusively for the Life Sciences industry and is used by approximately 60–70% of pharmaceutical companies worldwide to manage commercial operations, medical engagement, and incentive compensation.

Pharma majors are accelerating their AI investment, and this acquisition puts Tredence right at the center of that shift. As agentic AI advances begin to commoditize traditional services, deep domain expertise is emerging as the biggest differentiator. This deal positions Tredence for its next chapter of growth in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Leadership Perspectives

Shub Bhowmick, Co-Founder & CEO, Tredence

"While Tredence has consistently operated at the leading edge of AI and Data Science, our true differentiator has always been deep domain expertise. The acquisition of KMK reinforces this philosophy, bringing unparalleled strength in Pharmaceuticals and Life sciences. Together, we are accelerating our ambition to become a premier provider of AI solutions for this critical sector".

Michael Karbachinskiy, Founder & CEO, KMK Consulting,

"At KMK, our foundation has always been deep, long-standing expertise in Life sciences—understanding not just the science, but how it translates into real-world decisions and outcomes. With Tredence's strength in AI and Data Science, we now have the opportunity to amplify that expertise and deliver even greater impact to our clients."

Prashant Sareen, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Tredence

"We have built a strong HLS foundation, helping global pharma companies accelerate R&D, modernize supply chains, and scale AI in production. KMK Consulting's domain depth is genuinely differentiated and, when combined with Tredence's, it enables us to deliver value in fundamentally new ways. This further advances everything we have been building in HLS"

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KMK Consulting:

KMK Consulting is a Life Sciences analytics and consulting firm with deep expertise across RWE/HEOR, commercial analytics, and biopharma decision making. Founded in 2000, KMK partners directly with business and scientific leaders at leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver high impact insights across the product lifecycle, from evidence generation to commercialization.

SOURCE Tredence