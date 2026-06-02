Tredence Named 2026 Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026, for the Second Consecutive Year

Trusted by eight of the world's top 10 retailers and CPG companies, Tredence powers $2 trillion in global retail revenue, delivering AI transformation at scale on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global AI and data science solutions company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, that it has been named the 2026 Retail and Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year, for the second consecutive year. The recognition signals more than expertise; it is a testament to Tredence's unmatched ability to translate AI ambition into measurable, production-grade business outcomes at scale.

For the world's leading retailers and CPG companies, Tredence has consistently delivered end-to-end Data and AI transformation, migrating, modernizing, and deploying scalable AI applications and agents on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.

In FY '26, Tredence drove transformative impact across strategic retail and CPG accounts spanning multiple continents, delivering measurable business outcomes and accelerating Snowflake adoption at unprecedented scale.

Tredence's impact has been defined by three powerful strategic motions:

Modernize your Data Estate - Tredence executed complex retail cloud migrations displacing legacy platforms and reducing total cost of ownership. A leading e-commerce retailer achieved a faster migration, resulting in a multi-year Snowflake contract renewal in under four months, while a top-tier retail insights provider replaced its legacy on-premise analytical application entirely, driving daily Snowflake consumption projected to double within 24 months.





Tredence executed complex retail cloud migrations displacing legacy platforms and reducing total cost of ownership. A leading e-commerce retailer achieved a faster migration, resulting in a multi-year Snowflake contract renewal in under four months, while a top-tier retail insights provider replaced its legacy on-premise analytical application entirely, driving daily Snowflake consumption projected to double within 24 months. Make your Data AI Ready — Tredence embedded enterprise-grade AI and ML workloads natively within Snowflake, consolidating customers' data and AI strategy on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. A global CPG leader achieved transformative operational efficiency through a Snowflake-native optimization engine, driving adoption across 20+ markets, while a leading hospitality company collapsed decision cycle times collapse from days to minutes through a Cortex-powered Customer 360 intelligence platform.





Tredence embedded enterprise-grade AI and ML workloads natively within Snowflake, consolidating customers' data and AI strategy on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. A global CPG leader achieved transformative operational efficiency through a Snowflake-native optimization engine, driving adoption across 20+ markets, while a leading hospitality company collapsed decision cycle times collapse from days to minutes through a Cortex-powered Customer 360 intelligence platform. Build & Use Enterprise-Ready Data Agents — Tredence deployed its proprietary IRIS multi-agent orchestration framework, built natively on Snowflake Cortex Agents, Cortex Analyst, and Snowpark Container Services, across retail media planning, supply chain optimization, hyper-personalization, and store operations. A major retailer transformed its retail media network planning from manual processes to a predictive, always-on intelligence engine, delivering significant improvements in return on ad spend and a dramatic reduction in campaign planning time.

"Tredence consistently turns AI potential into production-grade business outcomes. Their native-first approach, proprietary accelerators, and deep industry expertise are accelerating the kind of Agentic AI adoption that represents the future of enterprise intelligence. This back-to-back recognition reflects a collaboration that is reaching new heights," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Snowflake.

"This recognition reflects the strength of what we have built together with Snowflake. Our collaboration has matured into a true engine of enterprise transformation, combining Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with Tredence's domain expertise and accelerator ecosystem to deliver outcomes that matter. We are co-creating, co-innovating, and building the future of Data and AI together and we are just getting started," said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tredence.

Tredence will showcase these capabilities at Snowflake Summit, Booth #2417, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

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SOURCE Tredence