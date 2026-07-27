Trevera, Inc. Launches Advanced Project Enablement Capabilities

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevera Solutions, Inc. today announced the launch of advanced Project Enablement capabilities designed to enhance the delivery, scalability, and performance of enterprise systems integration—particularly across Oracle-based environments. The announcement coincides with Trevera's broader brand evolution, including a reengineered website and updated corporate identity.

Trevera's new enablement capabilities are purpose-built to support and accelerate its core services portfolio, spanning Oracle databases, cloud applications, and enterprise integration technologies. These tools are being actively developed and expanded throughout fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to further improve delivery consistency, efficiency, and measurable client outcomes.

Trevera CEO Michael Bilotta commented on the industry shift driving this innovation:

"Systems integration is rarely at the center of modern technology conversations, yet it underpins the entire technology industry and enterprise value chains. Today, three converging forces are reshaping the industry:



The maturation and standardization of ERP platforms The rise of software enablement as a delivery accelerator The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence

ERP has evolved into a foundational business capability—no longer a barrier, but an expectation. At the same time, software enablement and AI are transforming how integration services are designed and delivered."

"In the near term, these trends point to enablement—tools and frameworks that enhance human-led delivery. Over the long term, systems integration will become increasingly automated. However, enterprise integration today still depends heavily on human judgment, organizational adoption, and complex decision-making that AI cannot yet fully replicate.



Trevera's approach is to lead in this transition. Our enablement technologies are designed to elevate our teams and partners—improving speed, quality, and consistency—while maintaining the expert oversight required for mission-critical systems."

Trevera's enablement platform integrates advanced methodologies, automation frameworks, and selective AI capabilities to support delivery across diverse environments, including SaaS, PaaS, on-premise, and colocation infrastructures. These tools are designed to be ERP product-agnostic and will expand into additional service lines over time.

Michael Bilotta continues, "While much of the market is narrowly focused on AI as a standalone solution, our philosophy is different. AI is one component of a broader enablement strategy. Our solutions are engineered to deliver measurable improvements in stability, efficiency, and overall system performance—independent of any single technology trend."

By combining deep Oracle expertise with next-generation enablement tools, Trevera aims to redefine how enterprise systems integration is executed—delivering more predictable outcomes and long-term value for its clients.

About Trevera Solutions, Inc.

Trevera Solutions, Inc., is a boutique provider of enterprise technology services specializing in Oracle ecosystems. The company delivers architecture, database and application services, software development, cloud and managed services, and workforce augmentation for Oracle platforms. Trevera partners with organizations to drive long-term strategic value through high-performance solutions, veteran-level expertise, and a commitment to reliability and efficiency.

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Trevera Solutions, Inc.

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Website: www.trevera.com

SOURCE Trevera Solutions, Inc.