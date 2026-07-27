Tri Lite, Inc. Welcomes Aron S. Ruben to Lead Business Development and Account Management

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Lite, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty lighting and electrical products for the material handling and safety markets, today announced the appointment of Aron S. Ruben as Business Development & Account Manager.

Aron S. Ruben joins Tri Lite as its new Business Development and Account Manager

In this role, Ruben will be responsible for cultivating new business relationships, strengthening existing dealer, distributor, and OEM partnerships, and driving growth across Tri Lite's line of loading dock lights, warning lights, beacons, portable task lights, and MARS safety products. He will work closely with Tri Lite's sales and operations teams to identify new opportunities and ensure that customers continue to receive the responsive, high-quality service on which the company has built its reputation.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to join a company with real history, trusted products, and a strong foundation for continued growth," said Ruben. "Tri Lite has a respected name in industrial lighting, dock safety, warning lights, signaling solutions, and MARS safety products, and I'm excited to help build on that legacy with energy, creativity, and a customer-first approach."

Ruben added that his focus will be on building long-term, results-driven relationships with customers. "I plan to help customers succeed by being proactive, responsive, and highly engaged," he said. "My goal is to understand each customer's business, what products they rely on, what challenges they face, and where Tri Lite can help them operate more efficiently, serve their customers better, or identify new opportunities."

"My approach is simple: listen first, follow through, and build trust through consistent action," Ruben said. "I believe strong customer relationships are earned over time by being reliable, honest, responsive, and genuinely invested in the customer's success."

Ruben brings a diverse background to business development, shaped by sales, operations, marketing, and branding experience across a wide range of industries — from maritime fishing and seafood export to entertainment marketing and film and television production to leadership roles in the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry across multiple states. That range has taught him how to step into fast-moving markets, quickly understand customers, build relationships, solve problems, and create momentum from the ground up. His background also reflects a multicultural, international perspective, shaped by his education and work across the United States, Iceland, Italy, and Europe, which has made him adaptable, curious, and comfortable working across different industries, cultures, and business environments.

Founded in 1987, Tri Lite has grown into an industry leader known for durable, American-made lighting and electrical solutions used on loading docks, forklifts, emergency vehicles, and in industrial facilities worldwide. The company's products are sold globally through a network of dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

About Tri Lite, Inc.

Tri Lite, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty lighting and electrical products for the material handling and safety markets. Founded in 1987, the company is committed to product innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility, offering dock lights and signals, warning lights, back-up alarms, and sirens that are made in the U.S.A. and sold globally. For more information, visit www.triliteinc.com.

SOURCE Tri Lite