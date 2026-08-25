Trilogy® Bickford Celebrates Grand Opening of Ridge Wellness + Social Club, Completing One of Northern California's Most Distinctive 55+ Lifestyle Communities

New club unveils a fully realized lifestyle experience where wellness, connection, recreation, dining, and sweeping ridge-top views come together

BICKFORD RANCH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® Bickford today celebrates the Grand Opening of the Ridge Wellness + Social Club, marking a significant milestone for one of Northern California's newest active adult communities and unveiling the signature destination designed to bring the community's lifestyle vision to life.

Trilogy Bickford's, The Ridge Wellness Social Club

Perched atop the scenic Bickford ridge overlooking the surrounding landscape, the Ridge Wellness + Social Club serves as the heart of Trilogy Bickford—a place where residents can gather, connect, stay active, dine with friends, pursue new interests, and enjoy some of the most remarkable views in the Sacramento region.

The Club's opening represents a defining moment for the community.

The homes are here. The views are here. Now the Club that brings it all together is open.

"Today's active adults are seeking much more than a home—they're looking for a richer, more connected way to live," said Jason Enos, Area President. "The opening of the Ridge Wellness + Social Club marks the moment Trilogy Bickford becomes fully realized. It's where wellness, recreation, social connection, dining, and everyday experiences come together in a setting unlike any other."

A New Lifestyle Destination for Northern California's Active Adults

Located in Lincoln, California, near Roseville and the greater Sacramento region, Trilogy Bickford has attracted attention for its elevated ridge-top setting, panoramic views, thoughtfully designed homes, and focus on creating meaningful opportunities for connection and engagement.

With the opening of the Ridge Wellness + Social Club, residents and prospective homebuyers can now experience the complete Trilogy Bickford lifestyle.

The Club was designed as more than a traditional clubhouse. Instead, it serves as the foundation for community life, offering spaces and experiences centered around wellness, recreation, dining, social connection, and lifelong discovery.

Visitors are encouraged to explore inviting indoor gathering spaces, outdoor destinations designed to capture the natural beauty of the ridge setting, dining venues, wellness-focused amenities, and vibrant social spaces that foster interaction and create opportunities for new friendships.

Redefining What Today's 55+ Buyers Want

The opening comes as active adult communities continue to evolve beyond traditional retirement living models.

Today's 55+ homebuyers increasingly place value on experiences, wellness, social connection, lifelong learning, and opportunities to remain engaged and active. Trilogy Bickford was intentionally designed around those priorities.

"The community was envisioned as a place where daily life feels more connected, more meaningful, and more enjoyable," said Enos. "The Club creates the experiences that bring neighbors together, helps transform routines into opportunities for connection, and offers a setting that's every bit as remarkable as the views surrounding it."

A Setting Unlike Any Other

While many communities offer amenities, Trilogy Bickford's ridge-top setting provides a distinctive backdrop that sets it apart within the Northern California active adult market.

The Club's design embraces the community's natural topography and panoramic vistas, allowing residents and guests to gather, dine, socialize, and stay active while surrounded by views that have become one of Trilogy Bickford's defining features.

The result is a lifestyle destination where the setting itself becomes part of the experience.

Grand Opening Celebration

The Ridge Wellness + Social Club Grand Opening Celebration began August 22 and continues throughout September with special events, experiences, and opportunities for guests to discover everything Trilogy Bickford has to offer.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Tour the newly opened Ridge Wellness + Social Club

Explore beautifully appointed model homes

Experience dining, recreation, wellness, and social spaces

Enjoy live entertainment and grand-opening festivities

Discover the views and lifestyle that define Trilogy Bickford

Check out more event details here.

For prospective homeowners who have previously visited the community, the opening provides an opportunity to experience the final piece of the vision that has now come to life.

Plan your visit at Sheahomes.com/Bickford

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

SOURCE Shea Homes