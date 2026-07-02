Trilogy Laboratories Acquires YNS Cosmeceuticals, Bringing Pharmaceutical Expertise and Physician Leadership to a Trusted Skincare Brand

The acquisition combines YNS's established skincare philosophy with Trilogy Laboratories' pharmaceutical formulation expertise, FDA-registered manufacturing capabilities, and physician leadership to guide the brand's next stage of growth.

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Laboratories today announced the acquisition of YNS Cosmeceuticals, a trusted skincare brand known for its simple, effective approach to healthy skin. The acquisition brings new pharmaceutical formulation expertise, physician leadership, and advanced manufacturing resources to the brand while preserving the products and philosophy that have earned YNS a loyal customer following.

Trilogy Laboratories

Rather than introducing another skincare line into an already crowded marketplace, Trilogy chose to acquire YNS because it recognized a brand built around an idea that aligns closely with its own philosophy: effective skincare should be straightforward, thoughtfully formulated, and easy to maintain.

For years, YNS has focused on a streamlined skincare system anchored by its signature Power Trio: Cell-Tight, Infusion O2, and Radiance. Instead of encouraging consumers to build increasingly complicated routines, the brand has emphasized consistency, quality formulations, and products designed to work together as part of a simple daily regimen.

The acquisition marks an important milestone for YNS by combining that established approach with Trilogy Laboratories' pharmaceutical formulation expertise and physician leadership to guide the brand's future growth.

Leading that effort is Dr. Kristen Flaharty, Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Laboratories. A pharmaceutical scientist with experience in prescription drug development, formulation science, and product commercialization, Dr. Flaharty applies pharmaceutical development principles, including ingredient science, delivery system optimization, quality systems, and product evaluation, to the development of advanced skincare products.

She is joined by Dr. Patrick Flaharty, a board-certified physician and dual fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon whose decades of clinical experience treating facial aging and skin health provide valuable insight into future product development and innovation.

Together, their complementary expertise strengthens the future direction of YNS while remaining true to the qualities that have earned the brand a loyal following.

Supporting that vision is Trilogy Laboratories' extensive manufacturing infrastructure. The company operates an FDA-registered cosmetic manufacturing facility where skincare products are developed and manufactured under rigorous quality standards. Trilogy provides formulation development, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory oversight, and product innovation for physician practices, medical spas, and skincare brands throughout the United States.

For existing YNS customers, the acquisition is intended to provide continuity rather than change. The current product collection remains the foundation of the brand, and Trilogy's immediate priority is preserving the integrity, consistency, and quality of the formulations customers already trust.

Looking ahead, Trilogy plans to invest thoughtfully in the continued growth of YNS through expanded educational resources, ongoing research and development, an enhanced digital experience, and carefully considered product innovation. Any future additions to the product line will complement the brand's existing philosophy of simple, effective skincare rather than create unnecessary complexity.

"We acquired YNS because it already represented many of the qualities we value most—thoughtful formulations, a clear philosophy, and the trust of its customers," said Dr. Kristen Flaharty, Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Laboratories. "Our responsibility is to preserve that foundation while supporting the brand's future with pharmaceutical formulation expertise, physician leadership, and continued innovation."

The acquisition represents the beginning of a long-term investment in YNS, combining the brand's established philosophy with Trilogy Laboratories' pharmaceutical expertise and physician leadership to thoughtfully guide its next generation of skincare innovation.

More About Trilogy Laboratories

Trilogy Laboratories is an FDA-registered cosmetic manufacturer based in Fort Myers, Florida, founded by pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Kristen Flaharty. The company develops and manufactures premium skincare products for brands, physician practices, and medical spas, combining pharmaceutical formulation expertise with rigorous quality systems, testing, and product development. Trilogy is led by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, Chief Executive Officer, and draws on the clinical expertise of Dr. Patrick Flaharty, a board-certified physician and dual fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon.

More About YNS Cosmeceuticals

YNS Cosmeceuticals is a skincare brand built on the belief that effective skincare does not require a complicated routine. Best known for its signature Power Trio: Cell-Tight, Infusion O2, and Radiance, the brand has earned a loyal customer following by emphasizing quality formulations, consistency, and a straightforward approach to daily skincare. Under Trilogy Laboratories' ownership, YNS will continue building on that foundation while benefiting from expanded pharmaceutical formulation expertise, physician leadership, and continued product innovation.

Media Contact

Trilogy Laboratories / YNS Cosmeceuticals

Dr. Kristen Flaharty

(239) 939-5454

www.ynsskincare.com

trilogylaboratories.com

SOURCE Trilogy Laboratories