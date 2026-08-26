Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Equipment Finance Vertical with Appointment of Matt Nuyen as Director of Originations

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Matt Nuyen as Director of Originations on the Equipment Finance team, based in Phoenix, Arizona. With two decades of experience in commercial equipment finance and structured debt, Mr. Nuyen deepens the team's ability to source new opportunities, broaden its partner and referral networks, and structure customized capital solutions for high-growth companies.

Matt Nuyen, Director of Originations - Equipment Finance

"Joining Trinity Capital offers an incredible opportunity to work alongside a dynamic team with a proven track record of creative execution. Trinity is extremely well positioned in the market to meet the surging demand for non-dilutive capital, and I look forward to helping drive the continued growth of our equipment finance vertical," said Mr. Nuyen.

Over his career, Mr. Nuyen has crafted tailored debt facilities for capital-intensive businesses across a wide range of industries, working closely with corporate leadership teams and founders to deploy the equipment and growth capital needed to scale their operations.

"Having worked alongside Matt earlier in our careers, I know firsthand the strength he brings to a team, and I'm thrilled to have him join us here at Trinity," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "His vast industry experience and relationships-first mindset will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow the vertical."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $6.2 billion across over 490 investments since inception in 2008 (as of June 30, 2026). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.