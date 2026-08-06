Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

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Tripadvisor

Aug 06, 2026, 07:05 ET

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRNewswire) -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its second quarter 2026 earnings press release which is available now at ir.tripadvisor.com. This release is also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  As announced previously, the company will host a conference call this morning, Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcast will be accessible for at least three months following the conference call.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, restaurants, and other travel categories such as hotels. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

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