Trip.com Group Reveals What Travellers Want This Summer: Shorter Trips and Cooler Escapes

Across regions, cosmopolitan hubs and mega cities continue to be tourism hotspots, with the top-ranked cities by flight bookings being Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Taipei[1].

The second half of 2026 will continue to be a busy travel period, as many welcome the summer vacations, sunny weather and the school holidays. Outbound flight bookings from regions like Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia are seeing double-digit growth year-on-year (YoY) this summer and school holidays, based on Trip.com Group's data, and driving this increase are some key trends observed this summer, including demand for quick getaways, family holidays and coolcations[2].

Quick Getaways Dominate Vacations This Summer

Quick escapes are the way to go this summer. The average trip duration of bookings made during this period ranges from 2.92 days to 3.8 days, with short-haul flights forming the majority of bookings. This is especially prominent in Europe, where short-haul flight bookings are seeing a YoY increase of 73%.

Long weekend travel, a form of quick getaway where people combine one to two days of annual leave with a long weekend, continues to be popular. This summer, bookings for short trips of 4 days or less are showing YoY increases above 40% in the East Asia and Europe regions, and above 15% in Southeast Asia. This incline is expected to grow further into the second half of 2026, especially for East Asia and Southeast Asia regions, suggesting that quick getaways will continue to dominate travellers' itineraries for the rest of the year.

Family Travel Takes the Lead

More travellers are choosing to go on family trips this summer, taking advantage of the school holiday break. Hotel bookings by families with children aged 12 and below this summer have increased across regions, and more than doubled in markets like Mainland China, South Korea and Japan, based on Trip.com Group data.

A recent Trip.com Group survey also found that travelling with family is ranked as the most appealing experience, placed higher than a trip with a partner, friends or solo travel. This trend is even more pronounced in markets like the UK, Germany, Singapore and South Korea, especially among older Millennials or those aged 35 to 44 years old.

What this means is that family-first experiences are becoming a top priority for travellers, whether it is selecting convenient flight timings or having family-friendly food and activities nearby in the accommodation they choose. Having the right accommodation for the trip is particularly important to Gen Zs and Millennials, and factors they look out for include having family-friendly options and whether the hotel is near to child-friendly attractions[3].

In Southeast Asia, some of the top-booked attractions this summer include family-friendly experiences such as Bali Zoo in Indonesia, as well as Desaru Water Adventure Park and Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm in Malaysia, while theme parks like Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland are highly popular choices in East Asia.

Coolcations See Hotter Demand

As global temperatures rise, travellers are increasingly swapping the sun and sand for cooler weather and activities. Data from Trip.com Group shows a 74% YoY increase in searches for cooler destinations and coolcations since the start of this year[4].

Topics like "escape the heat", "summer escapes" and "cool summer retreat" are trending, as travellers prioritise experiences away from the crowds and sweltering heat. Trip Moments, Trip.com's community platform for travellers to share experiences and seek inspiration, has seen a 15.4% YoY increase in content last summer that spotlights cool summer getaway destinations, as well as tips and tricks to beat the heat[5].

Beyond popular coastal cities like Palma Mallorca, Izmir, Malaga and Porto, global flight booking searches for European destinations such as Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland and Wales are seeing significant increases this summer, compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, cooler destinations in Asia like Inner Mongolia, Sapporo and Yunnan, are experiencing a growing interest from international travellers. Notably, Ulaanbaatar and Sapporo, with comfortable temperatures averaging around 15°C to 25°C this summer, are among the top 10 most-booked cities for South Koreans, showing strong triple-digit YoY growth.

For cooler getaways this summer, Trip.com users can easily get recommendations on top-ranked destinations for summer water activities or cool water escapes via Trip.Best, a data-backed travel guide and inspiration for accommodation, attractions, destinations and more.

Less Thinking, More AI Planning

Travellers are no longer planning their trips by scouring the internet for information, but leaving the hard work to AI, Trip.com Group's recent report found. With readily available AI travel tools such as TripGenie and Trip.Planner, users can get customised itineraries and assistance in a matter of seconds, and this is shifting behaviours. Google search interest for "help plan my trip" grew by 190% YoY, while TripGenie's AI-assisted order volume on Trip.com increased by around 400% year-on-year, indicating a deeper reliance on AI for inspiration and bookings.

Beyond pre-trip planning, travellers also see AI as a useful companion during their trip. The use of core TripGenie tools, such as hotel comparison, menu assistance, and live translation, increased by around 300% year-on-year. While travellers in highly connected, short-haul travel markets such as Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Malaysia, tend to interact with TripGenie more often per trip for in-destination inspiration and attraction guides, travellers in parts of Europe and North America typically engage AI earlier in the planning cycle, consulting TripGenie weeks in advance.

This signals a growing shift towards the use of AI as an integral part of travel planning and the travel journey, making it even easier for people to explore the world in 2026 and beyond.

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About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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[1] Based on Trip.com Group flight booking data from 1 January to 31 May, 2026. [2] Based on Trip.com Group flight booking data for the following time periods and regions: 1 June to 31 August, 2026 (Europe), 1 July to 31 August, 2026 (East Asia), 1 to 30 June, 2026 (Southeast Asia). [3] Based on a OnePoll survey commissioned by Trip.com Group among women who have travelled in the last 2 years or intend to travel in the next 2 years. The survey was conducted from February to March 2026 and polled 3,500 women in total across Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom. [4] Based on Trip.com Group's search data from January 2026. [5] Based on data from Trip.com's community platform, Trip Moments, from June to August 2025.

SOURCE Trip.com Group