Triple win for Phillips Academy, Andover

With these commitments, Knowledge & Goodness: The Andover Campaign stands at nearly $183 million. The campaign seeks to raise $400 million, the largest fundraising effort in the history of independent schools.

Named for the family, the Pan Athletic Center will house a new swimming and diving complex, dance studios, spaces for wrestling, locker rooms, and the Athletic Hall of Honor. Trustees have voted to proceed from concept to final design, however fundraising will continue in earnest.

Zhang said her family's generosity stems from their appreciation for their sons' Andover experiences and is an expression of confidence in school leadership. Coming from Beijing to attend high school 6,700 miles away from home, both Sean and Luc said they felt welcomed and supported from the day they arrived—Sean in 2013 and Luc in 2015.

"John Palfrey visits China every year and he is always warmly received. He is incredibly accessible and that is so rare—to feel he knows our children so well," said Zhang. "During his four years at Andover, Sean transformed from a soft spoken boy to become confident, assertive and outgoing. There was no question we would send Luc when he was admitted."

"We are thrilled and humbled to have the support of the Pan family and two anonymous donors for such an important initiative," said Palfrey. "Their generosity moves us closer to our vision for transformed athletics programs and health and wellness experiences for all students."

Board President and campaign co-chair Peter Currie '74, P'03 stated, "The Knowledge & Goodness campaign is fundamentally about attracting the best students and bringing them together with a world class faculty on a campus that elevates mind and body. Zhang Xin and Pan Shiyi have, together with their family, have made a bold investment in a new facility that will advance these goals."

