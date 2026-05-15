Tripmasters Expands with New Experience-Focused Vacation Packages Designed for Stress-Free Travel

New curated travel collections respond to growing demand for slower, experience-driven vacations with fewer hotel changes and deeper destination immersion

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripmasters, the leading provider of customizable independent vacations since 1984, is expanding its travel offerings with the launch of its new Experience Packages and "Unpack, Relax & Explore" vacation collections, designed for travelers seeking a more immersive and lower-stress way to explore Europe.

According to Future Partners' State of the American Traveler research, travelers are increasingly prioritizing slower, more immersive experiences centered around single-destination stays and local connection, a defining travel trend of 2026.

"Travelers are looking for vacations that feel more meaningful and less exhausting," said Rafael Checa, CEO at Tripmasters. "We're seeing growing demand for slower-paced travel where people can stay longer, unpack once, and experience a destination more deeply. Our new 'Unpack, Relax & Explore' packages were designed around this shift in traveler behavior."

"Unpack, Relax & Explore": A New Approach to Multi-Destination Travel

Instead of changing hotels every few days, travelers stay in one carefully selected base destination and explore nearby cities, villages, landmarks, and attractions through curated day trips and experiences.

Examples may include:

Staying in Florence while exploring Tuscany's hill towns and wine regions

Using Paris as a base for visits to the Loire Valley, Champagne, and nearby French Wine Regions

Staying in Munich while taking a day trip to Salzburg

Exploring London with visits to nearby Bath, Stonehenge, and The Cotswolds

Customizable "Experience Packages" for Stress-Free Travel

Tripmasters' new Experience Packages combine flexible vacation planning with curated activities and local experiences designed to help travelers connect more deeply with each destination.

The new collections are initially launching with vacation packages in:

Additional destinations are expected to be added as the collection expands.

These experience-focused packages may include:

Guided city experiences

Food and wine tastings

Cultural excursions

Nature and wellness activities

Scenic day trips

Private or small-group tours

Local transportation options

Tripmasters Experience Packages combine curated experiences with the flexibility to customize hotels, travel dates, transportation, and travel pace. Travelers can browse and book these customizable Europe vacation packages directly online at Tripmasters.com.

Flexible Pricing Designed Around Traveler Choice

Tripmasters packages are dynamically priced in real time based on factors including travel dates, departure city, hotel selections, transportation options, availability, and seasonal demand. Because travelers can customize nearly every aspect of their vacation, package pricing may vary depending on the experiences and accommodations selected. For more information about Tripmasters vacation packages, curated experiences, and FAQ's, click here.

Media Contact: Stephanie Merrithew, Public Relations, [email protected]

A Company Rooted in Trust and Credibility

Founded in 1984, Tripmasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, Tripmasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities, all in one seamless booking process. Tripmasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences. Its long-standing credibility is supported by:

4.8-star average rating on Trustpilot

A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

IATA and ARC certifications

Flexible payment options, Affirm, PayPal, and major credit cards

Staggered payment plans designed to help travelers budget with confidence

Follow Tripmasters:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripmasterstravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripmasterstravel

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TripmastersTravel

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tripmasterstravel

SOURCE Tripmasters