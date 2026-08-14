Tripmasters Launches Senior-Friendly Europe Vacations

New customizable vacation packages pair the freedom of independent European travel with private chauffeured transfers and thoughtfully planned itineraries

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripmasters, a pioneer in flexible, independent multi-destination vacations, has launched a new collection of Senior-Friendly Europe Vacation Packages, designed to simplify travel planning, making adventures safer, more affordable, comfortable, and fun!

Travel is taking center stage in retirement. A recent survey reported by Yahoo Finance found that 67% of Americans planning for or already in retirement named travel as their top retirement goal, while 51% said they were more concerned about running out of healthy years to travel than running out of money. The findings point to a growing desire among retirees to make the most of their active years by prioritizing meaningful travel experiences and checking more destinations off their bucket list.

"Retirement is the perfect time to finally explore the destinations you've always wanted to see, but planning a multi-destination trip can sometimes feel overwhelming," said Rafael Checa, CEO at Tripmasters. "We created our Senior-Friendly Europe vacations for travelers who still have a passion for discovering new places but want a simpler, more comfortable way to do it, taking care of the more complicated logistics while giving the travelers the freedom to explore Europe independently and at their own comfortable pace."

Independent Travel, Made Easier

Unlike traditional escorted tours, Tripmasters' Senior-Friendly Europe packages allow travelers to maintain control over their vacation. The collection is particularly well-suited for travelers who appreciate:

Private chauffeured transfers between select destinations

between select destinations Fewer complicated transportation connections and less time navigating unfamiliar stations

and less time navigating unfamiliar stations Independent itineraries without the schedules and crowds of a traditional group tour

without the schedules and crowds of a traditional group tour Accessible Hotel Options with features such as elevators, step-free access, accessible rooms, and convenient locations.

with features such as elevators, step-free access, accessible rooms, and convenient locations. Customizable hotels, activities, and lengths of stay

The convenience of having major vacation components organized in one place

A Balance of Independence and Support - travelers get the freedom of planning their own European adventure while having some of the more complicated details professionally arranged.

Ready to explore Europe your way? Discover Tripmasters' Senior-Friendly Europe Vacation Packages and start customizing a journey designed around your pace, preferences, and travel style. Our experienced travel professionals help you customize your itinerary, select destinations, and choose the accommodations and experiences that best fit each trip.

A Company Rooted in Trust and Credibility

Founded in 1984, Tripmasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, Tripmasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities, all in one seamless booking process. Tripmasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences. Its long-standing credibility is supported by:

4.8-star average rating on Trustpilot

A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

(BBB) IATA and ARC certifications

Flexible payment options, Affirm, PayPal, and major credit cards

Staggered payment plans designed to help travelers budget with confidence

Experienced travel professionals available to help customize and plan every step of your journey

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Media Contact: Stephanie Merrithew, [email protected]

SOURCE Tripmasters