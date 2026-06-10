TritenIAG Expands Advisory Board to Meet AI-Era Infrastructure Demand

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TritenIAG today announced the appointment of Doug Mouton to its Advisory Board, strengthening the firm's expertise as demand for AI-era data center and power infrastructure accelerates.

Doug is a global expert in hyperscale data center infrastructure, with more than 30 years leading design, construction, and delivery at Microsoft, Meta, and Jacobs Solutions. At Microsoft, he scaled global delivery to more than 1 GW per year, halved both costs and delivery times, and established best-in-class safety programs. At Meta, he drove design innovations that cut carbon and costs by 40%. Today he advises leading firms, offering strategic insight into digital infrastructure, the impacts of AI, and sustainability.

TritenIAG's Advisory Board was created to enable market growth across the renewables, power, biochemicals, and refining markets. Board members are recruited based on their proven leadership and ability to build strategic partnerships. As owners race to bring AI-era data center and power capacity online, Doug's first-hand experience operating at hyperscale will help TritenIAG guide owners through the most challenging projects in the market today.

"The projects defining this decade have to be faster, more cost-effective, and more sustainable all at once — that's exactly what I focused on at Microsoft and Meta," said Doug Mouton. "TritenIAG gets that these goals aren't in tension, and I'm looking forward to helping their clients achieve all three."

"The demand for AI-era data center and power capacity is reshaping our industry, and owners need partners who have actually delivered at this scale. Doug has, time and again. Adding his insight to our Advisory Board strengthens our ability to guide clients through the most challenging projects in the market today," says J. Scott Arnoldy Sr., Chairman of TritenIAG's Advisory Board.

To learn more about TritenIAG's Advisory Board and our work across the chemical, industrial, power, and data center markets, visit triteniag.com.

About TritenIAG

TritenIAG has spent over 75 years entrenched in business-critical projects, establishing the project experience and nurturing the industry connections that we share with our clients. From pre-investment through commissioning and startup, TritenIAG has the specialized expertise and proven methodologies to design and execute the most strategic solutions throughout a project's lifecycle. We provide the intelligent foundation on which successful projects are built.

SOURCE TritenIAG