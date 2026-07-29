Tronox Announces Appointment of Keith Schwarz to its Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced the appointment of Keith Schwarz to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Schwarz will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Mr. Schwarz, the Board will be comprised of 9 directors, 6 of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith to the Tronox Board," said Ilan Kaufthal, chairman of Tronox. "Keith's extensive expertise in finance and accounting oversight, risk management, strategic business planning and corporate governance, and experience in a wide array of industries will further strengthen our Board and support long-term value creation for stakeholders."

Mr. Schwarz brings over 35 years of experience in public accounting and advisory services, including his leadership tenure as the Dallas business unit professional practice partner at KPMG. During Mr. Schwarz's distinguished career at KPMG, Mr. Schwarz led audit engagements for major public and private companies in a variety of sectors and served as a SEC engagement quality control reviewing partner. Mr. Schwarz earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and is a certified public accountant.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 5,700 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: Jennifer Guenther

+1.646.960.6598 (Investor Relations)

+1.203.705.3701 extension: 103701 (Media)

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc