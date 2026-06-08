Tropicana® Unveils 'Give Life Some Juice,' Ushering in a New Chapter for the Iconic Juice Brand

Developed in partnership with creative agency FIG, the campaign trades traditional category tropes for a lush, immersive tropical world that is distinctly Tropicana. It brings to life the uplifting feeling of being transported to the tropics with every sip of Tropicana's refreshing, delicious offerings made from real fruit juice.

"For decades, Tropicana has been dedicated to the craft of perfecting high-quality, fresh-tasting juice," said Chris Tussing, chief marketing officer at Tropicana Brands Group. "With 'Give Life Some Juice,' we're building on that legacy to show how Tropicana brings uplift to everyday moments through a vibrant tropical world that reflects our brand and the natural vitality behind our portfolio of juices."

Created in collaboration with award-winning directors Dorian & Daniel of Reset and animation studio Untold, the campaign reflects a commitment to human craftsmanship. Together, the team developed a hyperrealistic CGI world that blends cutting-edge technology with artistic precision, bringing to life the natural deliciousness of the fruit behind Tropicana's portfolio of juices in a way that live action alone could not. The result is a distinctive visual world that sets Tropicana apart from other brands in the category.

Set to the track "UP!" by Forrest Frank and Connor Price, the :60 hero spot, "Up," opens with a sloth hanging from an orange tree in the rainforest, reaching for a bottle of Tropicana 100% Orange Juice. Instantly rejuvenated, he leaps into a world that comes alive around him, moving through the lush landscape and interacting with fellow animals, all with a renewed sense of swagger and confidence. A suite of assets including "Soar," "Dibs," "Swarm," "Duel," "Hanging," social, audio and OOH expand the brand world across a robust 360 campaign that highlights Tropicana's portfolio.

"There's a reason electricity is nicknamed 'juice.' It makes things happen. We took that cultural truth and reimagined it through a more emotional lens, focusing on the feeling of uplift that only Tropicana can bring," said Mark Figliulo, founder and creative chair at FIG. "Instead of leaning into category conventions, we built an entirely new world that's expressive, character-driven and rooted in the tropics to show how even a small moment can transform your day."

"Give Life Some Juice" includes :06, :15, :30 and :60 spots rolling out across connected TV, digital video and social platforms, including Spotify, Meta and TikTok, as well as high-impact media, including NBCU integrations. The campaign is also supported by experiential activations and influencer partnerships that bring the campaign's tropical world to life in unexpected ways.

For more information, visit tropicana.com, and follow the brand on Instagram at @tropicana_juices and TikTok at @tropicana.

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more information, please visit tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

SOURCE Tropicana