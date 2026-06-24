Trovy Raises $25 Million in Total Funding To Turn Every Home Into a Financial Asset

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovy, the consumer fintech replacing high-interest debt with home equity-powered financing, today announced a $15 million Series A led by Left Lane Capital, bringing total funding to $25 million. Existing seed investors Kleiner Perkins, DCM Ventures, and Camber Creek also participated. The funding will accelerate Trovy's national expansion, deepen its product platform, and grow the team building the definitive financial home base for America's 85 million homeowners.

Homeowners Are Sitting on a Fortune – And Needlessly Paying a Fortune in Interest

Household debt has reached record levels, with nonmortgage consumer debt in the United States exceeding $5 trillion, costing Americans an estimated $550 billion in interest annually, much of it at APRs above 20%.1 For the roughly 85 million homeowners sitting on trillions of dollars in untapped home equity, a far cheaper source of capital is hiding in plain sight.

Trovy was built to close that gap by giving homeowners a smarter, faster way to put their equity to work and dramatically reduce their borrowing costs. Its flagship product is a home equity–backed credit card that gives homeowners on-demand access to low-cost capital they can use anywhere – replacing the high-rate credit cards, personal loans, and specialty financing that most homeowners cobble together to cover everyday needs.

"As a homeowner, you've spent years building equity and you deserve a better way to put it to work," said TJ Milani, Trovy Co-Founder and CEO. "Trovy gives you the low interest rates of a home equity line of credit with the everyday flexibility of a credit card, unlocking smarter financing that works the way your life actually does."

More Than a Lender – A Platform Built for Homeowners

Trovy is building what it describes as a financial home base for homeowners: a unified platform combining smarter financing with a suite of tools built around the home. The financing side gives homeowners on-demand access to their home equity to cover life's expenses at a fraction of the cost of conventional debt, whether that's a home renovation, a dental bill, a family vacation, or everyday purchases. In addition, a homeowner hub – a home management platform with maintenance reminders, expert tips, document storage for insurance policies, warranties, and home records, and insights to help homeowners protect and maximize the value of their home – and a rewards program built around the things homeowners actually spend on and care about.

"We are building the platform homeowners have never had – one that helps them manage and enjoy their home, and leverage their equity for low-cost financing, whether that's handling the costs of homeownership or funding the rest of their lives," said Ashley Harris, Trovy Co-Founder and COO. "We want Trovy to be the home base for every homeowner. Once you have it, you won't want to own a home without it."

Trovy is launching its second financial product this summer: the 1Loan, a HELOC purpose-built for home purchases and refinances. Unlike a traditional mortgage, the 1Loan gives homeowners flexible, on-demand access to equity for whatever comes next, from home improvements to debt consolidation and beyond. The 1Loan meets homeowners at the moment of purchase or refinancing and grows with them from there.

Built Differently From the Ground Up

Less than 18 months after founding, Trovy is live in 27 states and licensed in 30, having launched its first product in June 2025, roughly eight months after formation. Unlike fintech platforms that layer on top of bank partnerships, Trovy is a licensed consumer lender, giving it direct control over its product, underwriting, and the full borrower experience. The Trovy card is issued by Cross River Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard.

"TJ and Ashley have built something rare, and they have the backgrounds to match," said Henry Toole, Partner at Left Lane Capital. "The team has a wealth of fintech experience from Figure, SoFi, and JPMorgan. Home equity is one of the largest and most underutilized categories in consumer finance, and we believe Trovy is building the definitive modern platform for it. We're proud to lead this round as they scale."

"TJ, Ashley, and the Trovy team are building for a simple but enormous reality: for most Americans, the home is their largest asset, yet the financial products around homeownership still feel fragmented, slow, and expensive," said Leigh Marie Braswell, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Trovy is turning home equity into something homeowners can actually use in everyday life. We've believed in this team from the beginning, and we're thrilled to continue supporting them."

About Trovy

Trovy is a consumer fintech platform that gives homeowners a smarter way to access and leverage their home equity. The Trovy card is issued by Cross River Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #2676733. Learn more at www.trovy.com.

About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, M1 Finance, LemFi, Talkiatry, Ownwell, Moove, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. For more information, visit www.leftlane.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

1 Non-mortgage consumer debt figure per the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit (Q1 2026, published May 12, 2026). Interest cost estimate based on average APRs by product category as reported by LendingTree.

SOURCE Trovy