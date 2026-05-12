tru® Launches AI-powered Work Alignment Capabilities to Help Organizations Match People to High-Impact Work

New organization-aware intelligence connects individual strengths, motivations, and business priorities to improve performance

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakThrough Performance Systems (BPS), the company behind tru®, announced a platform enhancement introducing organization-aware AI coaching, enabling companies to better align people to meaningful, high-impact work.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption and workforce transformation, many are discovering that technology alone is not improving performance. The deeper challenge is work alignment—ensuring people are operating in roles and environments that match how they naturally perform at their best. Traditional talent systems focus primarily on skills and roles while overlooking the human drivers of sustained performance, including motivation, energy, values, and work fit.

"Many AI tools are context-blind," said Michael Rom, Founder and CEO of BPS. "They don't understand the organization or environment people operate in. By combining a deep understanding of the individual with a real understanding of the organization, we can align people to work that works—for them and for the business."

tru addresses this challenge through its whole-person intelligence approach, helping organizations understand each individual's truSelf—the roles, values, needs, and most satisfying human skills that drive energy and performance. The new enhancement enables organizations to generate structured context around their strategy, culture, and workforce priorities, allowing trudy, tru's AI-powered coaching agent, to deliver guidance aligned to both the individual and the work the organization needs to accomplish.

Delivered through a streamlined admin experience, organizations can input company URLs to generate structured context across identity, strategy, culture, and workforce signals. This context is reviewed, confirmed, and dynamically incorporated into coaching through trudy.

The result is stronger work alignment, more effective manager conversations, and greater workforce readiness in an AI-driven environment.

About tru®

tru® is a whole-person intelligence platform that helps individuals, teams, and organizations understand why and how people perform at their best—and align that insight to meaningful, mission-critical work. Powered by its AI coach, trudy, tru transforms self-discovery into actionable guidance to drive performance from the inside out.

Media Contact:

Vince Phelan

Head of Marketing and Strategy

BreakThrough Performance Systems

[email protected]

(630) 277-2019

SOURCE BreakThrough Performance Systems