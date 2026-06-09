Trua of Greater Boston Launches Veteran-Led Senior Living Placement Service Focused on Compassionate, Personalized Guidance

GREATER BOSTON, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across Greater Boston now have a new local resource when navigating senior living decisions for loved ones. Trua of Greater Boston, a veteran-led senior living placement and guidance service, has officially launched under local owners Jersouk Touy and Jessie Marasco.

Through personalized, no-cost support, Trua helps families navigate independent living, assisted living, and memory care options with compassion, advocacy, and clinically informed guidance tailored to each senior's medical, social, cultural, emotional, and financial needs. For Touy and Marasco, this work is deeply personal.

Having experienced difficult conversations surrounding her grandmother's care needs, Touy understands firsthand how overwhelming senior living decisions can become for families trying to balance safety, medical needs, finances, quality of life, and a loved one's personal wishes. "Families are often expected to make incredibly emotional and complex decisions with very little guidance," said Touy. "Looking back, I truly believe having a service like Trua would have helped my family feel more supported, informed, and less alone during that process."

A disabled veteran, advocate, a mother, and longtime community leader, Touy brings years of experience working across interdisciplinary systems, nonprofits, healthcare-adjacent environments, and vulnerable populations. Her work has consistently centered around advocacy, leadership, service, and helping people navigate difficult life transitions with dignity and compassion.

Marasco brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical field, including work within nursing homes and caring for veterans in hospital settings. As a disabled veteran herself, she brings both professional and lived experience to supporting families during difficult transitions. Inspired by her own family's experience navigating senior living options for her grandmother, Marasco was drawn to Trua's ethical and personalized approach to placement guidance. Those experiences gave her a close understanding of how the right fit can protect dignity, improve safety, and support quality of life.

"Caring means treating every senior like they were my own family member," Marasco said. "It means truly listening, being honest about what a community can and cannot provide, and helping families find a safe, dignified fit where their loved one can genuinely thrive."

Together, Touy and Marasco are building Trua of Greater Boston around a simple belief: families should never have to navigate senior living decisions alone.

Founded in 2019, this Cincinnati-based operation provides personalized guidance for families navigating senior living options. Touy and Marasco's approach prioritizes relationship-building, education, advocacy, and long-term fit over transactional placement. Beyond helping families identify communities, they aim to become trusted local partners to hospitals, rehab facilities, social workers, veteran organizations, senior centers, and caregivers throughout Greater Boston.

"This is not just about placements for us," said Marasco. "It's about helping families feel supported during one of the most vulnerable and emotional transitions they may ever experience."

Touy currently serves as a Corporator at Emerson Health and as a board member for DVSN (Domestic Violence Services Network), with longstanding involvement in advocacy, wellness initiatives, and community support services throughout Greater Boston. Together, Touy and Marasco also volunteer with Emerson Health and are continuing to grow their community involvement across the region.

Touy and Marasco plan to continue strengthening partnerships with local healthcare providers, veteran services, rehabilitation facilities, and senior-focused organizations as Trua of Greater Boston expands its community presence.

Families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community partners seeking senior living guidance can learn more about Trua of Greater Boston by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-greater-boston/ or calling 617-798-6026/0996.

"When in doubt, give us a shout," said Touy. "We want Trua of Greater Boston to be known for being compassionate, responsive, and real… and Trua's services are provided at no cost to families."

SOURCE Trua of Greater Boston